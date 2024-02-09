Breaking: Mozilla has a new CEO
Mozilla has a new CEO. The announcement on Mozilla's official web blog confirms that Mitchell Baker is no longer Mozilla's CEO. Mozilla's new CEO is Laura Chambers, who has been a Mozilla board member for the past three years.
Chambers will fill the role as interims CEO until the end of the year or until a permanent replacement is found. Baker continues to work for Mozilla as Mozilla Corporation Executive Chairwoman.
Baker says that Chambers is "well-equipped to guide Mozilla through this transitional period". The focus in the 10 months to come will be on "delivering successful products" and "building platforms that accelerate momentum" according to the announcement.
Chambers will refine "the company's vision" and align "the corporate and product strategy behind it" according to the post. She will also double down on core products like Firefox.
Whether that is even possible in the few months that she has as CEO remains to be seen.
Baker was criticized in the past for her salary as CEO at Mozilla. While her salary doubled several times in the past years, Mozilla Firefox's marketshare dropped.
Mozilla also let go of hundreds of employees in 2020 as part of a restructuring of the company.
Firefox, Mozilla's core product and main money maker, is mentioned once in the announcement. It is listed as one of several of Mozilla's core products.
Mozilla makes most of its revenue from search deals in Firefox. In particular, from promoting Google Search in Firefox.
The organization created several products in the past to diversify its revenue sources. Most of them are web-based services, like the recently announced Mozilla Monitor Pro, Mozilla VPN or Firefox Relay.
These, as well as project such as Mozilla AI, have helped Mozilla diversify revenue. Royalties still make up more than 80% of the organizations overall revenue. Mozilla's non-Firefox products are growing, but the organization needs more of them to be prepared for a time when revenue from search engine deals may fall significantly.
Closing Words
Others, closer to the matter, will evaluate Baker's years as a CEO at Mozilla. Facts are that Firefox lost market share in that time and that Mozilla pivoted to other products to prepare for the future. Currently, Mozilla seems to pivot away from naming all of its new products "Firefox". The organization renamed some of them, for instance Firefox Monitor, to Mozilla Monitor.
Firefox is not neglected, but it may still feel as if Mozilla could have done better earlier. The unlocking of full extensions support for Firefox for Android happened just a month ago. It could have been introduced earlier. Now, even Microsoft is bringing extensions support to its Edge browser for Android.
Now You: if you'd be Mozilla's CEO, what would you do next?
Comments
Mozilla has so many problems, some it their own making and some outside their control, I doubt any one CEO can reverse Mozilla fortunes. I personally would like to use Firefox for everything b/c I dislike Chromium, but are issues everywhere that impact user experience.
The Android browser is still pretty janky vs Chromium android. Desktop browser is their best product and main focus, but it always lags in adopting and implementing “new” tech like HDR video support in Windows for example, which dampens any real enthusiasm for their more technically inclined users.
Mozilla just needs more of everything, but better executives, better and faster development would go a long way to giving the everyday user a real alternative to Chromium.
Breaking: Nobody cares, Mozilla as a Corp or as a browser is irrelevant
“Firefox usage is down 85% despite Mozilla’s top exec pay going up 400%”
https://calpaterson.com/mozilla.html
Time to retire, Mitchell “Ma” Baker.
> Chambers will refine “the company’s vision” and align “the corporate and product strategy behind it” according to the post.
“Corporate”? Impossible! I’ve thought Firefox is developed in some garage by volunteers and is exclusively reliant on user donations.
And yet again I don’t think anybody here cares about the “Mozilla foundation” beyond their offshoot product Firefox, which they have almost zero to do with, and don’t even fund.
I actually don’t see how reporting on “Mozilla foundation” news is even tech related – what tech products does “Mozilla foundation” have? Again it doesn’t fund Firefox or Thunderbird so they don’t count.
Let me know if I am mistaken but this seems true.
Hypothetical question, curious who would like to give a serious heartfelt answer to this.
Looking forward to the comments
One click install of uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger and Tampermonkey, all pre-set and preloaded with a curated FTW maximun settings/scripts. Make that a very inexpensive add-on, like $2.99 and share 50% with the folks who make those products. Win-win-win for Mozilla, its users and the fine people who make these to protect us from the cesspool the Web has been for too many years.
Next step: Microsoft and its CEO, Mr. Nadella aka Nutella.
Microsoft has become a shady advertising corporation under Nadella’s leadership. He must go now. Software fails to satisfy users’ actual demands, and there is no proper testing being done. These days, a lot of Microsoft’s fantastic software is undermined by bloated, sloppy web technology and advertisements. These greedy companies will not stop hounding you to rent their product, even after you have already paid for their product.
You must not pay much attention to Microsoft’s stock price which continues it’s extraordinary long term growth and has been hitting new highs on a daily basis. The only thing that is going to happen to Mr. Nadella is a further increase to his already bloated compensation package.