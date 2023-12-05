Mozilla earned close to $600 million in 2022
Mozilla published its audited financial statement for the year 2022 this week. Revenue has stayed approximately the same, but a certain trend starts to make a noticeable impact on the organization's revenue.
First the main figures. Total revenue was $593 million, which is $6 million less than what Mozilla earned in 2021. It is still $100 million more than the revenue of 2020.
The majority of revenue comes from royalties. Mozilla does not divide royalties payments by company, but the majority comes from the Google search deal. Royalties earned Mozilla $510 million in 2022, which is $17 million less than in 2021. Since some of it is performance-based, it is possible that losses in users have attributed to the decline. Then again, there may be other factors at play here.
Mozilla's other revenue sources are dominated by subscription and advertising. These rose to $75 million in 2022, an increase of nearly $20 million over the 2021 revenue.
The past couple of years saw the release of several products by Mozilla. Some of them were free to use, others require a subscription. Notable products established in the past couple of years are Firefox Monitor, Mozilla VPN, and Firefox Relay. There is also the FakeSpot service that Mozilla acquired recently that may help increase revenue in the coming years. Last but not least, Pocket is still growing strong and contributing to revenue.
Expenses have skyrocketed on the other hand from $339 million in 2021 to $425 million in 2022. The main driving factors are software development, general and administrative, and branding and marketing.
Software development increased by $21 million to $220 million in 2022. Branding and marketing by $28 million to $58 million, and general and administrative from $81 million to $108 million.
All in all, Mozilla managed to increase its net assets by almost $150 million in 2022. Assets sit now at a comfortable $1197 million.
Mozilla and Google agreed on a three-year search deal in 2022. Both companies did not reveal specifics about the deal, but it is clear that Google is still the main factor behind Mozilla's revenue.
Both parties have not made any announcement regarding an extension of the deal. Mozilla's survival still depends on search engine deals, even though other revenue sources show continued growth. While Google is the most likely candidate, there is also a possibility that Microsoft could take over with its Bing search engine.
Mozilla accelerated its investment strategy in 2023. The organization invested in a total of 25 companies and acquired Fakespot up to this day. Last year, Mozilla acquired 2 companies and invested in 3 companies, according to well-informed blogger Sören Hentzschel)
Now You: have you tried Firefox recently?
Comments
Mozilla, the Foundation behind the Firefox web browser, is absolutely mammoth — with over One Billion Dollars in assets.
Where does all that money come from?
Where is it being spent?
With Firefox market share in a nosedive, how is Mozilla reacting?
The Lunduke Journal spent some time with Mozilla’s financial disclosures and came away with some wild observations — bizarre expenditures (including to companies that don’t even seem to exist) and political organizations with no relationship to Mozilla’s core business.
There’s a lot here. Read to the end. It gets wild.
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/4387539/firefox-money-investigating-the-bizarre-finances-of-mozilla
What are the odds that Google will stop the cashflow in 2026 after half the planet dumps Google Chrome after the second half of next year…? Yes, Google WILL resort to that.
It would still give Mozilla another 2-3 years, if they manage to close another deal with Google. The other revenue sources won’t make the bulk of revenue by then, but they may contribute 30% or so if the trend continues. Mozilla could also switch to using Bing by then.
@Martin
Knowing Microsoft, they probably smell a takeover here. If Firefox gets that many new users Microsoft could easily throw a big bunch of cash on the table and then proceed to turn Firefox into another Edge horrorshow.
Yes, I’m still mad about how they murdered Nokia phones.
Yeah but I went down this rabbit hole ages ago when looking a way to donate to firefox. Isn’t it Mozilla not Firefox, or something retarded like that? Like Mozilla is some non-profit specialising in useless garbage, whereas the browser is just one small aspect, trudging along?
It is not possible to donate directly to Firefox. Mozilla Corporation (which develops Firefox) is a for-profit organization and cannot accept donations by law. Mozilla Foundation is a non-profit organization and can accept donations, but it cannot direct this money to Mozilla Corporation (i.e. to Firefox development).
There are no non-obvious “loopholes” here, as it is illegal to attempt to circumvent this.
Mozilla Corporation can receive money only by earning it, for example, by providing paid services like Pocket.
I have seen these kinds of articles.
Personally I think Mozilla should fund Firefox, or give an option to directly support the browser.
how much merdoogle pay you?
InsaRa
Mate, I use firefox primarily everywhere. With custom userchrome css settings, I’d never use anything else, although I also use IE for niche things. I’ve spent in total probably days of my life learning about the ins and outs and configuring firefox.
But seriously, look into Mozilla, what are those guys doing? Nothing of value, that’s what. To make matters worse they’re totally woke. As bad if not worse than google.