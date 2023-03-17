Mozilla integrates Firefox Relay deeper into Firefox

Mozilla launched Firefox 111.0 earlier this week. It was a smaller update for the supported desktop platforms that introduced native notifications support on Windows.

The release notes contained just four entries, one of which highlighted an improvement for Firefox Relay users. Firefox Relay is a standalone service that is available as a free, limited, version and a premium version. It enables its users to create email aliases to improve privacy and combat spam.

The email aliases act as proxy email addresses. Emails are forwarded to the user's main email address automatically, but communication happens using the Firefox Relay email. The recipients never know that another email address is used. Mozilla calls this masked emails.

Free users are limited to 5 email masks. They may use the browser extension to improve accessibility and email trackers are automatically removed from their emails as well. Paying customers get access to an unlimited number of masks, the option to use a unique email domain, reply functionality from the Relay email addresses, and blocking of promotional emails.

Firefox Relay in Firefox

Up until now, Firefox Relay users had to install the official browser extension to improve the service's accessibility. Without it, users had to open the Firefox Relay website to create new email masks and manage existing masks. With it, options such as the generation of new email masks becomes available when users sign-up on websites or fill out forms that require an email address.

Starting in Firefox 111, Firefox Relay users may now integrate the service directly into the web browser. The feature is turned off, even if the Firefox user is signed-in to a Firefox account in the browser and has a Firefox Relay account.

Here is how Firefox users may enable it:

Load about:preferences#privacy in the Firefox address bar to open the privacy settings. Scroll down the Logins and passwords section. Check "Enable Firefox Relay in your Firefox password manager".

Once enabled, Firefox Relay displays "Protect your email address. Add Firefox Relay" option to email fields. Mozilla admits that Firefox may not always detect email fields correctly, and that no such option is displayed in these cases. There is no option to create a new email mask manually, or use an existing one directly from forms, if they are not detected by the component.

Mozilla suggests to go to the Firefox Relay dashboard then to create a new mask or copy an existing mask for use on the website in question.

Firefox users who want to take advantage of the new functionality need to sign-in to a Firefox account in Firefox to do so.

