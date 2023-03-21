Firefox 111.0.1 fixes a crash, but you may not need the update

Mozilla plans to release a new stable version of its Firefox web browser later today. Firefox 111.0.1 is the first point release of Firefox 111, the latest stable version of the open source web browser.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Firefox release fixes a single issue in the browser, one that affects just a tiny fraction of the overall Firefox population. Most Firefox users should not be in a hurry to download the update to their devices because of this.

The official release notes will be published here later today.

Firefox 111.0.1

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefox 111.0.1 will be distributed to all supported platforms. The releases are already on Mozilla's FTP server, and while there may be last minute changes that replace these builds with new ones, it is usually not the case.

Most Firefox installations will be updated automatically using the built-in updating functionality of the browser.

Selecting Menu > Help > About Firefox displays the current version that is installed, and runs a check for updates. The new version of the browser, once released, should get picked up automatically at this stage.

Firefox 111.0.1 addresses a crash that affects the browser on macOS devices only. Mozilla reveals in the release notes that Firefox may crash on macOS "while pinch-zooming under certain circumstances".

ADVERTISEMENT

The bug report on Mozilla's bug tracking website Bugzilla provides additional information on the issue. Observant readers may notice that the bug was opened more than three years ago, fixed at the time, and reopened a month ago. Mozilla noticed an increase in crashes in Firefox Nightly on Mac about a month ago, and this led to the reopening of the bug report.

The issue does not appear to be limited to Firefox 111 and newer. Mozilla lists Firefox 110 and 109 as affected as well on the bug tracking website.

Recommendation

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefox users on macOS who use pinch zooming may want to install the patch immediately to address the issue and prevent Firefox from crashing on their systems. Windows and Linux Firefox installations are not affected by the issue, and users should not feel any need to install the update immediately on their devices.

The next major Firefox release is scheduled for April 11,2023. Firefox 112 Stable will be released to all channels on that day.

Now You:

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Firefox 111.0.1 fixes a crash, but you may not need it Description Mozilla Firefox 111.0.1 fixes a crash issue that is affecting users of the web browser on Apple's macOS platform. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement