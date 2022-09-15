Firefox Relay: integration in Firefox, phone number forwarding and new price

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 15, 2022
Firefox
|
0

Firefox Relay, Mozilla's email alias service to protect your real email address, is soon getting support for protecting phone numbers as well. The service will also be integrated into Firefox and the launch pricing ends officially in September 2022.

firefox relay ui

Mozilla launched the then-called Firefox Private Relay in mid-2020 as a standalone service. Users could sign-up to create email aliases to protect their email addresses. The email forwarding service would forward emails to the user's email address, thus protecting the email address from other parties.

Firefox Relay Premium launched in late 2021 with an introductory price of $0.99 per month. The main extra features that premium users received at the time were support for custom domain names and options to reply to forwarded emails. Premium users could also create unlimited email aliases, whereas free users were limited to five.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2022, Mozilla published an update for Firefox Relay that raised the attachment size limit of free accounts to 10 Megabytes from the previous limit of 150 Kilobytes. The new version introduced an option to block promotional messages, and Mozilla launched an official browser extension for Chromium-based browsers.

Firefox Relay's future

firefox relay phone number protection
source: Mozilla

Mozilla has big plans for Firefox Relay. One of the upcoming features of the service is the ability to protect phone numbers. Like the service's email alias feature, it allows users to replace a phone number with one provided by Firefox Relay.

Calls and SMS are forwarded automatically to the user's phone so that the actual phone number is not revealed anymore.

Sören Hentzschel notes that the feature will launch on October 11, 2022 in the United States and Canada. Mozilla has yet to reveal the price for the add-on, as the functionality is not included in the premium subscription pricing.

Talking about price. The introductory price of Firefox Relay Premium ends on September 27, 2022, but it is not as bad as it sounds. While the price of a monthly subscription increases to $1.99 per month, the $0.99 per month remains the price for users who subscribe to the service for an entire year.

Mozilla plans to support Firefox Relay natively in Firefox. Firefox Relay users who sign-in to Firefox will have automatic access to their aliases and the creation of new aliases in Firefox  once the feature lands.

Closing Words

Free and premium users will benefit from the integration in Firefox, provided that they use the browser as their main driver. Premium users in the United States and Canada will get access to the new phone number protection service, but it is an add-on and will require an extra payment.

Now You: do you use Firefox Relay or another email forwarding service?

Summary
Firefox Relay: integration in Firefox, phone number forwarding and new price
Article Name
Firefox Relay: integration in Firefox, phone number forwarding and new price
Description
Mozilla's Firefox Relay email alias forwarding service will soon protect phone numbers and will be integrated natively into the Firefox web browser.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

firefox windows out-of-memory crashes

Firefox 105: number of out-of-memory crashes significantly reduced
librejs

GNU LibreJS for Firefox blocks non-free non-trivial JavaScript
firefox 104.0.2

Firefox 104.0.2 fixes a crash, media playback and touch issues
bypass paywalls clean

Bypass Paywalls Clean browser extension review
firefox 104.0.1

Firefox 104.0.1 fixes YouTube playback issues
firefox measure power usage websites

How to analyze the power usage of websites in Firefox

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved