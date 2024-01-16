Time to patch: Chrome 120 fixes a 0-day security issue

Google released an update for its Chrome web browser a moment ago that fixes four security issues in all desktop versions and in Chrome for Android. One of the patched security issues is exploited in the wild.

Chrome users on desktop systems may update Chrome to the new version already. This is done automatically by Chrome, but some users may want to update the browser immediately to protect it against the 0-day vulnerability that is targeted in the wild.

Load chrome://settings/help in the browser's address bar or select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome to open the same page. Google Chrome runs a check for updates and will download and install the security update at this point. A restart of the web browser is required to complete the installation of the update.

The Help page should list one of the following Chrome versions after instalation:

Chrome for Mac: 120.0.6099.234

Chrome for Linux: 120.0.6099.224

Chrome for Windows: 120.0.6099.224 or 120.0.6099.225

Chrome Extended Stable Channel for Mac: 120.0.6099.234

Chrome Extended Stable Channel for Windows: 120.0.6099.225

Chrome 120 patches a 0-day vulnerability

The official Google Chrome releases blog lists three of the four security issues that Google addressed in the update on the page. Google does not reveal information about internally discovered security issues on the blog.

The three listed issues include the 0-day vulnerability that is exploited in the wild:

[$16000][1515930] High CVE-2024-0517: Out of bounds write in V8. Reported by Toan (suto) Pham of Qrious Secure on 2024-01-06

[$1000][1507412] High CVE-2024-0518: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Ganjiang Zhou(@refrain_areu) of ChaMd5-H1 team on 2023-12-03

[$TBD][1517354] High CVE-2024-0519: Out of bounds memory access in V8. Reported by Anonymous on 2024-01-11

Google confirms that CVE-2025-0519 is exploited in the wild: "Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2024-0519 exists in the wild."

The issue was reported on January 11, 2024 to Google. It affects V8, which is the JavaScript and WebAssembly engine that Google Chrome uses. All three listed security issues affect the engine in Chrome.

Other Chromium-based browsers are also affected by the issue. Look for security updates for these browsers as well to protect them against potential attacks on the web.

Chrome users are encouraged to install the update immediately to protect the browser against attacks.

Google released Chrome 120 Stable on December 6, 2023 to the public. The update included security updates but also password sharing improvements and introduced automatic safety checks in the browser. Additional point updates were released in the meantime, including on December 13, 2023.

