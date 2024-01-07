Will Firefox rise like phoenix from the ashes in 2024?
2024 will be an interesting year for web browsers. Google will make changes to its dominating Chrome web browser that may affect part of the browser's userbase negatively.
There is the move to Manifest V3 for extensions, which may impact content blockers, privacy extensions and some other extensions negatively. There is also Privacy Sandbox and the end of third-party cookie tracking, which bakes tracking into the browser directly to give Google even more control over user data while making it more difficult for others to keep up.
A main question that comes up is if other browsers will benefit from this, and if they do, which will benefit more than others. There is a chance that most Chrome users simply don't care about all of this. If the sites they visit continue to work and if Google's "privacy" euphemisms worked as well, then Chrome may not lose much, if anything at all user-wise.
Chrome users have two core options when it comes to switching browsers. They can select another Chromium-based browser, Brave, Vivaldi, Opera or even Microsoft Edge come to mind. It seems a logical choice. They get the same web compatibility as in Chrome, can continue using all their extensions, and import most of their browsing data as well. It is a seamless process.
The problem with it is that these browsers are under constant pressure to evaluate features that Google pushes into Chromium, the open source core. Google controls Chromium, which is why other Chromium-based browser makers can only react to most of the changes indirectly.
Google introduces a change in Chromium, which would land in all Chromium-based browsers, unless it is disabled somehow by an engineer. Brave maintains a list of features and services that it removes from Chromium on a GitHub page. It is a growing list of features that Brave considers problematic for privacy or security reasons.
Firefox as an option
The second option that Chrome users have is to switch to Firefox. Firefox is the only major browser, with the exception of the special case Safari, that is not based on Chromium.
This is both an advantage and a disadvantage. On the plus side, Mozilla has full control over Firefox. If Google introduces a new feature in Chromium and Chrome, Mozilla may still decide to implement it. It can also ignore it, especially if it looks to be negative for users.
The disadvantage is that Mozilla needs to spend resources on development, more than the non-Chrome Chromium-based browsers. It may take more time to implement new standards and features. There is also performance and stability to consider.
Most Chromium-based browsers match the web compatibility and performance of Chrome. Firefox fights a battle with every new release. Some sites may not work in Firefox because they expect a Chromium-based browser.
It does not help that Mozilla does not control any major platform. Microsoft uses Windows to push its Edge browser, and Google uses its web properties to push Chrome.
Firefox: criticism
There is a lot to like about Firefox, but there is also criticism. While some is up for debate, like the constantly rising payments to Mozilla CEO and executives, others appear clearer.
Mozilla still paints Firefox as a privacy-first browser. If you look at the claim, you may quickly realize that this is not entirely true. While Firefox does come with privacy tools, it also collects and sends Telemetry by default. It has not helped Mozilla's case that it ran a few "how could you ever do this" kind of experiments in Firefox, like the Mr. Robots incident. Back in 2017, Mozilla installed an add-on, Looking Glass, automatically in Firefox. It turned out later that this extension was a collaboration with the makers of the TV show Mr. Robot.
This incident and several others still haunt discussions about Firefox and privacy.
You can turn Firefox into a privacy fortress, but you need to do so yourself. Turn off Telemetry, make dozens of other switches and changes. It is still excellent for that, but the default installation is a compromise between privacy, Mozilla's interests, and Telemetry that Firefox collects and Mozilla uses.
Rise from the ashes?
It will be difficult to make a U-turn and get a positive momentum. The unlocking of full add-ons support in Firefox for Android may be the Firestarter that Mozilla needed.
Firefox for Android is a minor browser on the platform. Yes, it has millions of users, it is just a tiny fraction of the entire Android userbase.
Extensions support is one feature that sets Firefox apart from all major Chrome browsers. None support extensions. The main reason for that probably has to do with Google being an advertising company. Why invite users to install content blockers in Chrome when you control the market and would torpedo your bottom line?
Google could not pull the stunt on desktop, as the competition was much fiercer there. Chrome might still be the leading browser on desktop if Google made the decision to ship it without extensions, but it would likely not dominate the market.
One of Mozilla's failures in the past was that it constantly looked as if it was following Google and Chrome in its decision making process. Google implemented something, like Tabs on Top, and Mozilla followed. Features that set Firefox apart, like Ubiquity, Firefox Panorama, or Janus, were all dropped.
Even without these, there is little that sets Firefox apart visually from Chrome.
Mozilla needs to get the first movers on its side again. Some are still there, but many have moved on. To do this, the organization has to make hard decisions. Make Firefox a true privacy-friendly browser out of the box.
It is perfectly fine to display a "please enable Telemetry to help us" page during initial setup, but keep all of this disabled. Don't use third-party analytics or the like either, make Firefox the browser with the least number of outbound connections by default. Check Privacy Tests and implement protections, provided that they make sense to beat any other browser there.
Make Firefox the privacy browser so that it shines when compared to Chrome. This step might convince old users who left and new users alike to give Firefox a chance.
If you are a pessimist, you may see Firefox losing another million or two of its users in 2024. Mozilla CEO and executives getting another raise, and Mozilla continuing to push non-Firefox products and services using Firefox as the driver.
Now You: where do you see Firefox in 2025?
Comments
First, why this ancient and definitely untrue about FF today and actually for years: “There is also performance and stability to consider.” No, there isn’t. Period. If you have examples, write an article with research results.
“Some sites may not work in Firefox because they expect a Chromium-based browser.” Which?
I have never in the past many years encountered one, and if such exist, that’s a pretty lame website. Also it means that Chrome is dictating things that are Chrome-only standards which stinks of old IE.
As to politics, really? Google donates fortunes to politicians to get favorable attention and avoid well deserved anti-trust attention and much else. Privacy violations alone render Chrome the worst browser.
The irony is that if Google stopped paying Mozilla to have its search engine be default in Firefox the Mozilla foundation would die along with their inflated overpaid administration that lacks any sort of will to actually make Firefox a good browser alternative.
I doubt it will ever rise.
It lacks even basic functions Chromium based browsers have. Like auto-completing the site address after the first typed characters. Like translating languages that are a few for months and months.
And so on. It’s just outdated, because Mozilla cared and still cares more about involving in projects that have nothing to do with an IT company more so with a browser.
auto-completing the site address in Firefox
about:config set browser.urlbar.autoFill.adaptiveHistory.enabled = true.
translate is in BETA but is present
These are Chrome features no thinking human want’s to have, as in Chrome these are achieved via remote calls, so that every key press or text is send back to Google.
You can configure search suggestions in Firefox this way, but one shouldn’t.
And regarding translations: Firefox now has a translation feature, which actually works pretty well. The good thing about it: unlike Chrome (which submits the text to be translated to the google servers and receives the translation in return, so that google even knows exactly what you read, which is of course great for marketing or all other sorts of profiling), they have a local translation engine implemented into the browser, so that none of the browsed content leaves your system.
It’s similar with all the AI features currently creeping into browsers everywhere. Currently none of this is processed locally, meaning whatever you type in is send to a remote servers (and stored there forever), which is why Firefox’s Cache memory project, doing everything locally is so interesting.
The problem here is, that people like you either don’t understand the technology and what is actually happening or they don’t care for the sake of seeming comfort, even calling such quite irrelevant features “basic”.
This is like handing all your money over to a guy who is willing to take care of it for you, which is so comfy and really great until it suddenly isn’t anymore and the crying starts.
> 2024 will be an interesting year for web browsers.
No, it won’t be. What makes you believe that? The people who do care about adblocking are a minority, and the people for whom MV3 won’t be “good enough” are a minority within that minority.
More to the point, Firefox grew back then simply because Internet Explorer flat out sucked, and because Chrome did not yet exist. As soon as Chrome appeared on the scene, it started eating both IE’s and Firefox’s cake. Internet Explorer development stalled for a good number of years, that won’t happen for Chromium because a lot of companies have a vested interest in continued development. The recent AI (more correctly: LLM) push also made sure that interest in enhancing the feature set of browsers won’t stall anytime soon.
Mozilla spends only part of the money they’ve got on Firefox, the rest goes to questionable political initiatives:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/4387539/firefox-money-investigating-the-bizarre-finances-of-mozilla
They are also already diversifying their products, actively trying to ween themselves off Firefox:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5053290/mozilla-2023-annual-report-ceo-pay-skyrockets-while-firefox-marketshare-nosedives
Firefox’s future will either be it switching to a Chromium base in order to cut cost, just like Opera did, or it being dropped entirely, with Mozilla switching to subscription-based services and otherwise becoming an activist organization in nature, more so than it already is.
The future of Firefox is looking rather grim. Also, outside of the discussion of whether or not it’s actually realistic to wait for a Mozilla turnaround, why would I want one to happen? Mozilla is one of the most anti-free speech companies I have ever seen, combined with the fact that they are actively badmouthing the only way to break up big tech dominance, i.e. decentralization. They are promoting articles that call architectures which aren’t heavily centralized and thus censorship-prone “the decentralized web of hate”. Nothing more to add apart from “good riddance”.
“Mozilla is one of the most anti-free speech companies I have ever seen….”
Indeed. The only thing I hope is that nobody in the current management team, including the CEO, will find their way over to some other company and destroy that as well. Well, all of the Mozillians could be hired by META/Facebook of course, that will probably end on a happy note.
“Facebook and Instagram are the two most privacy-invasive apps. Both apps collect all 32 data points defined by Apple and are the only two to do so.”
https://advanced-television.com/2024/01/04/study-spotify-app-shares-most-data-with-third-parties/
Just imagine what Ms. Baker could do with all of that “web of hate” data…