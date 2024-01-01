iOS 17.2.1 is reportedly causing connectivity issues for some users

It has been nearly two weeks since Apple released the iOS 17.2.1 update. And it appears that many people have been experiencing connectivity issues on their iPhones.

The recent update was rather odd, since it came without a proper change log. However, users in Japan were able to view the release notes, which had mentioned that iOS 17.2.1 included a bug fix for an issue that was causing the battery on devices to drain faster.

Users are facing connectivity issues on iOS 17.2.1

Now, it appears that the update may have introduced a new bug. BGR reports that many users at the Apple forums have complained that they have been use their iPhone with their network provider after updating their iPhone to iOS 17.2.1. This has prevented people from using their device to make calls, or access the internet via mobile data. Most of the complaints are from iPhone 15 series users.

Over 360 users have voted "me too" saying there are also facing the problem with their own iPhones, so this is definitely not an isolated issue. Some T-Mobile and Verizon customers have contacted their service provider and replaced their SIM to no avail. Even Apple Store employees were unable to assist people who were affected by the issue. There are also reports that iOS 17.2.1 is causing iPhones to overheat.

ZDNet has suggested a few workarounds that may be help you resolve the connectivity problem.

How to fix network issues on iOS 17.2.1

There are a few things that you can try to fix the problem. As with all troubleshooting methods, a simple restart could help, so reboot your iPhone and check whether it is able to get a cellular signal.

Next, you should delete all VPN profiles on your iPhone. You can find them in the Settings > General > VPN & Device Management > VPN section. Tap on the i button and then select Delete VPN. If you don't have VPN profiles on your iPhone, but are still unable to access your mobile network, you can reset the network settings under the following section: Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Another solution is to update your iPhone to iOS 17.3 beta. This could be a bit risky, because beta versions of the operating system could have other bugs. But, if your phone is unusable with your mobile network provider, I suppose it might be worth a gamble to switch to the beta version to see if it fixes the issue. If that does not deter you, head to the Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates. You can follow the same steps to switch back to the stable channel when the next update is available.

If nothing else works, you may backup your data and try a factory reset as a last resort. To do this, go to the Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase all Content and Settings.

Apple could release a hot fix for the issue in the coming weeks, or include it in iOS 17.3 with the new Stolen iPhone Protection feature.

I have been using iOS 17.2.1 on my iPhone 13 for about eleven days, and have not experienced any of the issues that other users have been facing. Everything works fine including e-SIM and 5G. It is possible that the bug only affects users in a specific region.

What about you, have you faced connectivity issues with iOS 17.2.1?

