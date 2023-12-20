Apple releases macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma and iOS 17.2.1 updates

Apple releases macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma and iOS 17.2.1 updates
Ashwin
Dec 20, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple has released the macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma and iOS 17.2.1 updates. The new software with bug fixes, and one security fix for Macs.

macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma update

macOS 14.2.1 fixes a loophole that is related to WindowServer. The security vulnerability, which has been tracked under CVE-2023-42940, contained an exploit that may share incorrect content when a user shares their screen. The bug, which has been described as a session rendering issue, was addressed with improved session tracking. Apple has credited software developer Craig Hockenberry for reporting the bug to it.

Apple releases macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma and iOS 17.2.1 updates

That's just about it, there are no new features in the latest version of the operating system. The build number for the macOS 14.2.1 update is 237C1.

iOS 17.2.1 update

iPhone users can now update their devices to iOS 17.2.1. But, unlike iOS 17.2 which introduced a variety of new features such as the Journal app, and Spatial Video Capture (for Apple Vision Pro), the latest update is pretty much a bare-bones version. It just comes with some so-called "important bug fixes". Apple has not provided any details about what's new in the iOS 17.2.1 update. Here's a screenshot of the update page.

iOS 17.2.1 update change log

That is a very informative change log, right? We have no idea what bugs were fixed, and according to the security updates page on Apple's website, there were no security fixes in the latest update either. It's kind of strange to see such mystery updates from the Cupertino company.

The iOS 17.2.1 update is available for the iPhone XS and later. It has the build number 21C66. Head to the Settings > General > Software Update page to install the update on your iPhone.

Safari 17.2.1, iOS 16.7.4 and iPadOS 16.7,4

Moving on to older versions of macOS, Apple has updated its browser for macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 13 Ventura, the current version is Safari 17.2.1. And just like the iOS update, the new version of Safari does not contain any security fixes either.

Usually, when Apple releases an update for iOS, it releases a similar update simultaneously for iPads. That's not the case this time, as surprisingly, Apple has not released an update for iPadOS 17. So the tablets remain on iPadOS 17.2. In case you missed it, the update was released earlier this month, alongside iOS 17.2 and macOS 14.2 Sonoma.

However, the company has released an update for some of its older tablets. The iPadOS 16.7.4 update is available for the following models: iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation. Similarly, the iOS 16.7.4 update is also available for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X. MacRumors reports that the update ships with an important fix that has been annoying users. The release notes states that the patch resolves an issue that was preventing built-in Apple apps that may have been deleted by the user, from being reinstalled. If you had removed a system app by mistake, you can now redownload it from the App Store.

Apple began seeding macOS 14.3 beta, iOS 17.3 beta and iPadOS 17.3 beta to users in the test program. The update will likely be released in January 2024, and bring support for Stolen Device Protection for iPhone, which is available in the beta version of the software.

Summary
Apple releases macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma and iOS 17.2.1 updates
Article Name
Apple releases macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma and iOS 17.2.1 updates
Description
macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma and iOS 17.2.1 updates have been released.
Author
Publisher
https://www.ghacks.net/wp-content/uploads/2005/10/ghacks-technology-news.jpg
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Apple introduces Stolen Device Protection for iPhone with iOS 17.3 beta

Apple introduces Stolen Device Protection for iPhone with iOS 17.3 beta
iOS 17.2 update brings Journal app, Spatial Video Capture and more

iOS 17.2 update brings Journal app, Spatial Video Capture and more
Apple wants to simplify the iPad lineup next year

Apple wants to simplify the iPad lineup next year
Apple releases iOS 17.2 RC update

Apple releases iOS 17.2 RC update
Apple TV+ and Paramount+ could be bundled into a single subscription

Apple TV+ and Paramount+ could be bundled into a single subscription
iOS 17.1.2, iPadOS 17.1.2 and macOS 14.1.2 patch 2 actively exploited security vulnerabilities

iOS 17.1.2, iPadOS 17.1.2 and macOS 14.1.2 patch 2 actively exploited security vulnerabilities

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved