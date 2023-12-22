Apple could launch the Vision Pro headset by February

Apple could launch the Vision Pro headset by February
Ashwin
Dec 22, 2023
Apple
|
2

Apple is prepping to launch the Vision Pro in February 2024. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reports that the Cupertino company is ramping up the productions of its first mixed-reality headset.

As you may know, the Apple Vision Pro was announced in June 2023, as a spatial computer. The Silicon Valley mogul demoed the headset by showing off its features, and the three-dimensional experience it offers to users. But the company is yet to launch the device in the market. That's going to change in the coming months, as Apple's facilities in China are in full swing to manufacture the headset on a large scale.

Apple Vision Pro launch date set for February?

The report says that Apple wants the Vision Pro supplies to be ready by the end of January, just in time for a launch in February. The launch event itself is expected to be a muted one. The Vision Pro will be available for a price of $3,499, which could put it well outside the budget for most people. The device is quite complicated, and uses special hardware such as multiple cameras, two ultra high-resolution displays, and two Apple Silicon processors. The drawback is that the Vision Pro is bulky, and offers a two-hour battery life, which considering the price tag may be unacceptable in modern standards.

Another factor that will complicate things is that the Vision Pro will be available exclusively in the U.S., at least for a while. This could make it difficult for potential buyers, in other parts of the world, to get their hands on the headset. On the other hand, if the Vision Pro does well, we can expect more mixed-reality devices from the company. Apple has been rumored to be developing more models that are more comfortable, and could come with a lower cost.

visionOS

Apple is betting big on the operating system that powers the headset, it's called visionOS. The company recently released the iOS 17.2 update, which introduced a feature called Spatial Video Recording. Users will be able to view these videos in 3D, with the help of the Vision Pro and its advanced display. The company sent out emails to developers to ask them to get their apps ready for the upcoming headset. This could be crucial, in determining whether the device succeeds or not. Apple's iPad App Store barely has any apps that make it stand out, hopefully the Vision Pro fares batter.

Training for store employees

Apple will send two workers from each of its stores, to its headquarters next month, in order to train them on how to use the Vision Pro, over a two-day period. These employees will then be tasked to teach their fellow employees at the store, and also play a role in marketing the device to customers. This will include interacting with potential buyers in a demonstration area, where they would help them understand the product, and also to educate users how to wear the headset's band, use optional prescription lenses, and the light seal to prevent light from external sources from interfering with the wearable's usage.

Apple will likely look beyond consumers to market the devices to, for example, schools and corporate customers. But it won't be an easy task, given other headset makers manufacturers have tried and failed to make an impact. Gurman states that Apple is already working on the next iteration of visionOS, which will be released in 2024 and will have close ties to other devices made by the company.

Apple Vision Pro faces a huge challenge with the Vision Pro, but it is worth remembering that the Apple Watch once faced similar hurdles, before it became one of the most popular wearables.

On a sidenote, Apple is also expected to launch new iPads and Macs in Q1 2024.

Summary
Apple could launch the Vision Pro headset by February
Article Name
Apple could launch the Vision Pro headset by February
Description
Apple could bring the Vision Pro to stores early next year.
Author
Publisher
https://www.ghacks.net/wp-content/uploads/2005/10/ghacks-technology-news.jpg
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Apple stops selling the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the U.S. due to an import ban

Apple stops selling the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the U.S. due to an import ban
Apple releases macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma and iOS 17.2.1 updates

Apple releases macOS 14.2.1 Sonoma and iOS 17.2.1 updates
Apple introduces Stolen Device Protection for iPhone with iOS 17.3 beta

Apple introduces Stolen Device Protection for iPhone with iOS 17.3 beta
iOS 17.2 update brings Journal app, Spatial Video Capture and more

iOS 17.2 update brings Journal app, Spatial Video Capture and more
Apple wants to simplify the iPad lineup next year

Apple wants to simplify the iPad lineup next year
Apple releases iOS 17.2 RC update

Apple releases iOS 17.2 RC update

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on December 22, 2023 at 3:16 pm
    Reply

    Hopefully this fails hard.

  2. Anonymous said on December 22, 2023 at 1:34 pm
    Reply

    I don’t think we live in the kind of economy that is appropriate for this. They should stick to iphones and ipads and ditch everything else.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved