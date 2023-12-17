Android Repair Mode promises privacy during repairs

Google announced the launch of Repair Mode for select Google Pixel Android devices this week. It is designed to protect user data during repairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new feature is available for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices with Android 14 at the time of writing.

Handing your mobile device over to a third-party for repairs can be a nerve-wrecking experience. It may be necessary to unlock the device and that unveils your entire life to the repair technician.

Pixel Repair Mode is a new option that protects the entire user profile while still allowing the repair technician to access phone settings.

This is done, Google explains, by creating a new Android installation on a dedicated partition. The device needs to have at least 2 GB of free storage space, as the clean Android install can't be created otherwise.

Apart from locking access to user data, access to core applications is also limited by default. The apps and services Google Play, Messages, Google Search app, Text-to-Speech, Wallpaper and Pixel Tips are paused by default. Google notes that these can be activated manually, if the need arises.

Repair mode allows technicians to "diagnose and service devices without any data loss through a factory reset" according to a Google Support page.

Repair Mode works for send-ins and also walk-ins. Users of supported devices may enable the special mode by opening Settings > System >Repair Mode.

During setup, users are prompted to provide the phone's pin, password or pattern to authorize the change. The phone loads repair mode after the next reboot.

Changes made while the phone is in repair mode are not permanent. A reboot restores the original state of the Android operating system's mode. The only exception to that is when system updates are installed while the device is in repair mode. These system updates persist even when repair mode is exited according to Google.

Users may exit repair mode in Settings > System > Repair Mode. Confirmation requires the user's pin, password or pattern. A reboot exits repair mode and loads the original Android profile again.

Google recommends that users back up important data in any event. Some repairs may require replacing the internal storage device or resetting the entire device. Without a backup, data may be lost once the phone is returned. Users should also remove their SIM card from the phone before it is handed over to repair services.

Closing Words

Repair Mode is a useful new features to protect user privacy during repairs. It does require a sizeable amount of storage space and can only be enabled while the device is still usable. In other words, if the device does not boot or if the display is not functioning, it can't be enabled.

Other manufacturers of phones may offer similar options. Samsung's Maintenance Mode, for instance, protects a user's personal data as well when enabled.

Now You: did you use repair services in the past?

Summary Article Name Android Repair Mode promises privacy during repairs Description Google announced the launch of Repair Mode for select Google Pixel Android devices this week. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement