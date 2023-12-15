Scam or not? BitDefender's Scamio AI promises to have the answer

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 15, 2023
Security
|
0

Scamio is a new AI tool that promises to help Internet users combat scams. Spam and scams are common on today's Internet. Especially users who are not tech-savvy may have difficulties distinguishing legitimate offers and messages from scams.

BitDefender is known for its security products. The company's Antivirus Free product for Windows and other security products are regarded highly.

BitDefender launched Scamio to help these users. Scamio requires a BitDefender account, but that is the only requirement. It is a free service that does not require a download or installation. In other words, it is a web-based service. The initial version of the service is also available for Facebook's Messenger app. Support for WhatsApp, also a Meta product, and Telegram will be introduced in the future.

bitdefender scamio

Scamio works similarly to other AI-powered tools. You interact with the AI using an input field. You may write or paste text, links or images into chat to interact with the AI. BitDefender promises an extensive threat analysis and scam detection, as well as practical tips and tricks to avoid scams.

All three input options work similarly:

  • Analyze a text -- write or paste text into the field after selecting this option. This can be a chat message or an entire email, or any other text that you want analyzed.
  • Check a screenshot or image -- upload a screenshot or image, for instance of a QR code, to get it analyzed.
  • Verify a link -- paste or write an URL into the field to have it checked by the AI.

Scamio processes the data and returns its findings, which includes whether it is a scam or not. The AI does not reveal why it rates something a scam or legitimate. Adding this information could help users avoid future scams better.

The answer includes tips to avoid scams, but these are general in nature and not related to your input. The "give me some tips to avoid scams" option worked, but it took the AI a good minute before it returned the seven tips.

Scamio may also be used in Facebook Messenger to analyze content using the messaging app.

Closing Words

If you run into a suspicious message, link or image, and have no one to ask about it, you may find Scamio useful. It is a bit barebones at the time, as it reveals little about its own findings process. Why something is rated a scam or not is not revealed.

All in all, it is another tool that Internet users have at their disposal when it comes to detecting scams and spam. Since it is an AI, it is necessary to verify its findings, especially if it returns a "non-scam" verdict.

Now You: would you use AI for security?

Summary
Scam or not? BitDefender's Scamio AI promises to have the answer
Article Name
Scam or not? BitDefender's Scamio AI promises to have the answer
Description
Scamio is a new AI tool that promises to help Internet users combat scams. Spam and scams are common on today's Internet.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

If your Windows PC freezes, Avira security software may be the culprit

LogoFail vulnerability affects many Windows and Linux devices
How to transfer files from Android to PC or Mac

BLUFFS: new Bluetooth vulnerability discovered that affects most devices
Okta Hack

When will the cybersecurity company Okta ensure its own security?
iPhone NameDrop warning

MDP warns parents about this iOS feature

Enable 256-bit Bitlocker encryption on Windows 11 to boost security

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved