Scam or not? BitDefender's Scamio AI promises to have the answer

Scamio is a new AI tool that promises to help Internet users combat scams. Spam and scams are common on today's Internet. Especially users who are not tech-savvy may have difficulties distinguishing legitimate offers and messages from scams.

BitDefender is known for its security products. The company's Antivirus Free product for Windows and other security products are regarded highly.

BitDefender launched Scamio to help these users. Scamio requires a BitDefender account, but that is the only requirement. It is a free service that does not require a download or installation. In other words, it is a web-based service. The initial version of the service is also available for Facebook's Messenger app. Support for WhatsApp, also a Meta product, and Telegram will be introduced in the future.

Scamio works similarly to other AI-powered tools. You interact with the AI using an input field. You may write or paste text, links or images into chat to interact with the AI. BitDefender promises an extensive threat analysis and scam detection, as well as practical tips and tricks to avoid scams.

All three input options work similarly:

Analyze a text -- write or paste text into the field after selecting this option. This can be a chat message or an entire email, or any other text that you want analyzed.

Check a screenshot or image -- upload a screenshot or image, for instance of a QR code, to get it analyzed.

Verify a link -- paste or write an URL into the field to have it checked by the AI.

Scamio processes the data and returns its findings, which includes whether it is a scam or not. The AI does not reveal why it rates something a scam or legitimate. Adding this information could help users avoid future scams better.

The answer includes tips to avoid scams, but these are general in nature and not related to your input. The "give me some tips to avoid scams" option worked, but it took the AI a good minute before it returned the seven tips.

Scamio may also be used in Facebook Messenger to analyze content using the messaging app.

Closing Words

If you run into a suspicious message, link or image, and have no one to ask about it, you may find Scamio useful. It is a bit barebones at the time, as it reveals little about its own findings process. Why something is rated a scam or not is not revealed.

All in all, it is another tool that Internet users have at their disposal when it comes to detecting scams and spam. Since it is an AI, it is necessary to verify its findings, especially if it returns a "non-scam" verdict.

Now You: would you use AI for security?

