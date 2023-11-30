Microsoft is reportedly auto-installing the HP Smart app on Windows 10 and 11 PCs

Microsoft is reportedly auto-installing the HP Smart app on Windows 10 and 11 PCs
Ashwin
Nov 30, 2023
Windows
|
2

Windows 10 and 11 ship with several apps that you may not want. One more app has reportedly joined the list of bloatware, the HP Smart app.

A report by Windows Latest says that they noticed a new app called HP Smart had been added to the Start Menu on their Windows 10 laptop. However, it didn't end there, the author discovered that the app had also been auto-installed on their Virtual Machine that was running on Windows 11.

HP-Smart-app-automatically-installed-on-Windows 10 and 11jpg

Image courtesy: Windows Latest

What is interesting about this scenario is the fact that the report says that the app got auto installed even when no HP products were connected to the PC. Some users on reddit have reported that they too have experienced a similar problem. The HP Smart app is being installed via the Microsoft Store. This meant that the app wouldn't be listed under the Programs and Features section in the Control Panel.

Remember when it thought it was a good idea to install the Google Docs app Offline extension in Microsoft Edge automatically? I mean, this is not even a first-party app, why go to these lengths to promote them? Well, I suppose we shouldn't be surprised by these shenanigans. Still, the difference between an auto installation of a browser extension and a desktop app is huge.

The comments from users indicate they were worried whether the app was a virus. Who can blame them for thinking that, when an app that you have never used, and probably never even heard of, randomly gets installed on your computer, it does seem similar to malware-like behavior. One user claimed that they found a folder under Program Files called HPPrintScanDoctor, and a service named HPPrintScanDoctorService.exe that was running on Windows start-up using a scheduled task.

It is worth mentioning that HP Smart is an official app from the electronics giant, the app is available for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, and lets you print, scan, and share files using your HP Printer. That should be a little comforting for users. So if you see the app listed on your Start Menu, don't panic and reset your PC or do a clean installation of Windows. It's just Microsoft being Microsoft.

Unfortunately, there is no explanation about why the HP Smart app was being auto-installed on Windows 10 and Windows 11. But there is some good news, Microsoft has released a statement to Windows Latest, to say that it has acknowledged the issue, and told them it will share more details about it soon.

My guess is that it was probably a "technical error" that pushed the app to all PCs, instead of only those that were connected to an HP accessory. Actually, I'm not really a fan of that either. It is never a good idea to get driver updates from Microsoft, they can cause various issues, and they have done so in the past.

You could easily end up with a buggy driver, it happened to me a few years ago with an NVIDIA Graphics Card Driver that caused massive performance issues and lags, and I had to roll back to a previous version manually to fix the problems. And don't use those junk driver updater and snake oil system utilities software either, always get the latest drivers from the hardware vendor's website.

As for how to get rid of the HP Smart app, you can just right-click on it and select uninstall, and hope that it doesn't get reinstalled the next time you boot your PC.

Summary
Microsoft is reportedly auto-installing the HP Smart app on Windows 10 and 11 PCs
Article Name
Microsoft is reportedly auto-installing the HP Smart app on Windows 10 and 11 PCs
Description
Do you see the HP Smart app on your Start Menu? The app is being automatically installed on Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers.
Author
Publisher
https://www.ghacks.net/wp-content/uploads/2005/10/ghacks-technology-news.jpg
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Paint's AI Image Creator is now available for everyone

How to format USB Flash Drives in Windows

Enable 256-bit Bitlocker encryption on Windows 11 to boost security

Microsoft confirms Narrator issue in Windows 11 version 23H2

Security researchers bypass Windows Hello fingerprint authentication

This Windows file controls the uninstallation of Edge, Web Search and other features

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

Here is How to Permanently Disable Windows Defender

4 Tested Ways to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported CPU


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on November 30, 2023 at 10:14 am
    Reply

    devices and printers changes icons to hp

  2. bruh said on November 30, 2023 at 10:11 am
    Reply

    I can confirm this, I do semi-automated deployments & maintenance of Windows 10 computers, the HP Smart App (which reports to be~240 Mb) as of about 1-2 weeks ago gets installed now, but so does the Xerox one, however maybe not as often, or maybe I just see it less because it starts with an “X”.

    One of the many cancers we have to deal with, in the same vein as MaxxAudio (all our computers are Dell). Useless bloatware garbage.

    Indeed the best part is we don’t use HP printers.

    Another great reason not to use Windows 10/11 at home.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved