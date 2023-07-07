Madness? This is Microsoft! installs Google Docs Offline extension in Edge automatically

Microsoft Edge users who have updated their web browser to one of the latest versions recently may want to check the installed extensions. Microsoft is installing the Google Docs Offline extension in Microsoft Edge automatically.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rollout started with the release of Microsoft Edge 114.0.1823.58 on June 22, 2023. The extension will be installed automatically in all Edge installations, but it won't be enabled by default according to Microsoft.

The company writes on the official Edge release notes page: "The Google Docs Offline extension will be pre-installed and will be disabled by default for Microsoft Edge users".

The extension is enabled automatically when users visit the Google Docs website in Microsoft Edge, according to Microsoft.

Google Docs Offline is an official extension for Chrome by Google that allows Google Docs users to edit, create and view documents, spreadsheets and presentations without Internet connectivity. It furthermore adds advanced cut, copy and paste functionalities in Google Editors.

Users of the extension need to enable offline access in the Google Drive settings to make use of it according to Google.

Microsoft does not reveal why it is pushing the extension for Google Docs to all Microsoft Edge installations.

Removing the Google Docs Offline extension in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge users may remove the Google Docs Offline extension like any other extension installed in the browser.

Here is how that is done:

Load edge://extensions/ to open the installed Extensions in Microsoft Edge, or select Menu (three-dots) > Extensions. Locate the Google Docs Offline extension in the listing. Select the "remove" link underneath it. Confirm the uninstallation by selecting the remove button when prompted.

If the extension is not listed, it has not been installed yet. Since Microsoft decided to push it to all installations, Edge users will eventually find it installed on their systems.

Administrators may set policies to block the installation of the extension in Microsoft Edge.

ExtensionInstallBlocklist gives administrators control over extensions that may be installed in Edge. Setting the value of the policy to * blocks the installation of any extension that is not specifically allowed. It is furthermore possible to specify extension IDs, in the case of Google Docs Offline ghbmnnjooekpmoecnnnilnnbdlolhkhi, to block it from being installed automatically by Microsoft or by users of the browser.

Closing Words

Microsoft does not reveal why it is installing the Google Docs Offline extension in its web browser. While the extension is beneficial to some Google Docs users, it appears that the majority of Edge users have no use for the extension.

A forced installation of a Google-owned extension in all Microsoft Edge installations is presumptuous, even if it is disabled by default.

Microsoft could have prompted users who visit Google Docs to inform them about the extension, or even better, trust users to install the extension if they need it.

Now You: what is your take on this? (via Deskmodder)

Summary Article Name Madness? This is Microsoft! installs Google Docs Offline extension in Edge automatically Description Microsoft is installing the Google Docs Offline extension in Microsoft Edge automatically for all users of the web browser. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement