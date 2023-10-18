Brave appears to install VPN Services without user consent
If you have the Brave Browser installed on your Windows devices, then you may also have Brave VPN services installed on the machine. Brave installs these services without user consent on Windows devices.
Brave Firewall + VPN is an extra service that Brave users may subscribe to for a monthly fee. Launched in mid-2022, it is a cooperation between Brave Software, maker of Brave Browser, and Guardian, the company that operates the VPN and the firewall solution. The firewall and VPN solution is available for $9.99 per month.
Brave Software is not the only browser maker that has integrated a VPN solution in its browser. Mozilla, maker of Firefox, entered into a cooperation with Mullvad and launched Mozilla VPN in 2020.
Brave Browser's installation of VPN services on Windows
A post on Privacy Guides suggests that Brave Browser installs its VPN Service without user consent and regardless of whether the VPN is used or has been used in the past.
You can verify this easily by following these steps:
- Use Windows-R to open the Run box.
- Type services.msc to open the Services manager on Windows.
- Scroll down until you come to the Brave section there.
- Check for Brave VPN Service and Brave VPN Wireguard Service.
If they exist, Brave has installed the services on your device. If you were never subscribed to Brave Firewall + VPN, the company may have done so without your consent.
The two services have no description, the startup type Manual and Manual Trigger Start.
There is no explanation why these services got installed on the system. Cautious users may set the two Services to disabled:
- Right-click on one of the services and select Properties.
- Switch the Startup type from Manual to Disabled.
- Repeat the process for the second VPN service.
Deleting the Windows services is another option. The main issue here is that there is no guarantee that a browser update won't install the Services again. You'd need to monitor the services whenever Brave Browser updates to make sure of that.
Some users who replied to the discussion on Privacy Guides said that they did not have these services installed.
Closing Words
Why are the VPN services installed in first place? Brave made no announcement in this regard. Maybe so that users can start using the VPN immediately on Windows and not after a restart.
In any event, you now have the tools at hand to check for the services and either disable or delete them.
Now You: do you use Brave Browser?
Comments
People have genuinely grown stupid and this site has been going downhill fast as well. I’ll point out the obvious: Brave does NOT connect you to their VPN by default, it genuinely can’t either since the VPN itself is paid. You can check “What is my IP address” and you will see that it’s your home IP address at all times. That being said, in case a user wants to use the VPN, it needs to be ready to use, either via the Wireguard protocol or via the OpenVPN protocol. As such, these need to start up with the browser so that the VPN service in the browser is ready to use. If those did not start up, the built-in VPN in Brave would be broken. These local tasks starting up does not mean that any connection to Brave’s VPN service is established, that’s provably not the case.
Seriously I can’t take the general stupidity anymore, I expected better from you, Martin.
Talk about putting one’s foot in it: Martin claimed no more than that Brave installs VPN services without user consent.
This is such a stupid argument. They could have just made it in a way that only installs the services when the user expresses that they want to use the VPN. This is the same type of scummy shit they did with auto injecting their own referral codes into links.
You are eluding two facts. 1) peoples want a browser, not necessarly a VPN. Bloated software are shit. 2) No one was warned before this installation. You are fine with stuff like that installed without you knowing? What about, you know, consenting? 3) people may already have a vpn, who cares about brave shit?
I expected no less from the Ghack’s resident Brave shill. Are you swimming in BATS right now?
@IH
>People have genuinely grown stupid
You never fail to offend people to claim your IQ, and that makes you a sad human being.
The browser should not install any services not related to its immediate task without the user’s knowledge and permission.
Otherwise, this is typical trojan behavior.
And if there are vulnerabilities in these installed services, then even if they are disabled by default, it still increases the potential attack surface.
P.S.
I think some bravew?nker in comments is overstepping his bounds in his attacks on a completely neutral article that simply states the facts.
found the straw man
Where were you in the Brave lays off news? True, you didn’t even comment.
@Anonymous
> Where were you in the Brave lays off news? True, you didn’t even comment.
Want a comment? Doubt they will go under because they shed 9% of their staff just like most of Silicon Valley laid off part of their workforce these days. This is my comment, hope you are happy and satisfied now.
There’s no saving this, Iron Heart. Very, very bad move.
I removed Brave and begrudgingly switched back to Firefox as a secondary browser exactly because of this. The few times I’ll be forced to use a Chromium browser, Edge will have to do.
I don’t need more browsers installing whatever they feel like. Brave remains my favorite Android browser. Hope they won’t mess that up, too.
Any halfway normal person looking at the replies my comment has received will find what I said 100% confirmed. The VPN is one way to fund development of the browser, it is fully opt-in though, and the services required for its operation do NOT establish any outgoing connection on their own. I genuinely wonder if the same people crying about the background services which do nothing other than use a few MB of your precious RAM have also disabled all the background services of Windows itself, some of which are actually sending data to Microsoft. If you want to go hunt for background tasks, then perhaps you should look at those first before you get around talking about standard VPN protocols that do nothing unless you actually use the VPN, lmao.
Most people here are Mozilla sockpuppets anyway and surprise, surprise: _https://www.ghacks.net/2020/04/09/mozilla-installs-scheduled-telemetry-task-on-windows-with-firefox-75/_
Mozilla is installing telemetry background tasks that spy on your default browser (even if it isn’t Firefox) and actually send the info back to Mozilla HQ. Surely, that is not an issue according to the resident Mozdrones but Brave’s offline background tasks are a major problem. Similarly, they cried blue murder when Brave had a generic referral link on Binance (that could not even have been used to track anyone individually) but have zero problem with Firefox rewriting any and all Google search URLs to add its own referral to them, which too is for generating money (Google Search deal).
This website is pretty much gone, only ignorance left and the obvious clickbait headlines are not helping its cause either.
I would call this out IF there was actually any issue for the user arising here regarding user privacy, but there isn’t. If the browser has a VPN, why can’t it ship with the protocols necessary for its operation? It does not get any better or worse from this from the user’s point of view. You can see the VPN itself as bloat or whatever, but guess what, the browser needs to fund itself somehow, especially if it doesn’t have the privilege to be Google’s lapdog and long-term search engine leech.
@George
Feel free to join the hate bandwagon over background tasks that do nothing other than to install necessary protocols for powering an opt-in feature. Hope you find what you are seeking for with Edge, new privacy issues are reported for this browser on a monthly basis, so might as well use Chrome or Opera, they are no worse than Edge. I am sure Edge will treat you, the user, with the kind of respect Brave apparently failed to treat you with. Good luck on your journey.
Most users who prefer a browser over others remain nevertheless open-minded to critics about their browser of choice, but not @Iron Heart. Moreover as usual he tries to set his truth by evoking stupidity when it comes to articles and comments which are not in line with his opinions. Hopeless given this attitude has always been his.
@Tom Hawack
> Most users who prefer a browser over others remain nevertheless open-minded to critics about their browser of choice, but not @Iron Heart.
Dude what is there to “criticize”? The background tasks don’t establish any outgoing connection. At most, they occupy a few MB of RAM, that’s it. Crying blue murder over this is stupid and rage bait.
> Moreover as usual he tries to set his truth by evoking stupidity when it comes to articles and comments which are not in line with his opinions.
I am calling this stupid because it actually is. The background tasks exist for a reason, to power an opt-in feature. They do not themselves establish any connection or do anything detrimental. The rest is rage bait in which you too, partake. Nothing new either.
@Iron Heart, I see nothing “stupid” to react to a browser’s decision to install an OS Service without the user being informed, be this (these) Service(s) activated only on the user’s decision. You could have evoked “overreaction” rather than “stupidity” and explained your viewpoint calmly and respectfully, which would at least brought reliability to your comment. I’m afraid that because of the lack of nuances, because of a straightforward and systematical worship and defense of Brave, condemnation of any other browser, your comments are not reliable. You struggle in the face of evidence, you deny facts. This is quasi childish. I still have fun occasionally reading your obsessions even if I prefer circus’ trapezes to clowns.
@Tom Hawack
> You struggle in the face of evidence, you deny facts.
What “facts” do I deny? I don’t deny that the background tasks exist. I am just not OK with the sensationalism, clickbait, rage bait, in which you too happen to partake. That is all. If you think it’s an issue that is worth talking about, you should start by pointing out the negative implications of a background task which establishes no outgoing connection to me. You can’t show me anything there, other than me losing a few MB of RAM. And then you complain when I use words like “stupid” and “rage bait” which are nothing but descriptive and fitting, because that’s what it is, Tom.
> I still have fun occasionally reading your obsessions even if I prefer circus’ trapezes to clowns.
I have proven in this very thread that you are a Mozdrone with obvious double standards, I guarantee you that brought me some enjoyment as well. It goes both ways.
Thank you, Martin, for bringing this insidious treachery to our attention. I expected better from Brave.
Brave browser was the only alternative to Firefox I had in mind. No longer with these VPN Services installed without user consent, be they activated only with user consent : a browser is not to install anything else than itself and bypassing this obvious rule is to be done, explicitly, only if the user decides to use a feature which requires the installation of external code.
Tom, you actively promote Firefox which installed a background task that actively spied on the user’s default browser and reported it back to Mozilla HQ, starting with Firefox 75.0:
_https://www.ghacks.net/2020/04/09/mozilla-installs-scheduled-telemetry-task-on-windows-with-firefox-75/_
Nothing else needs to be said regarding your double standards.
@Iron Heart, I have never promoted whatever browser, application, software when only sharing my experience and inherent appreciation of their values or sadness about their mistakes, stated with ‘IMO’ most of the time, almost always accompanied with the reserve that these experiences were mine, without extrapolating to a general, universal truth. I have occasionally shared an enthusiasm irrationally, but never with arguments against alternatives with the exception og Google (GAFAM as a whole) browsers, applications, services. It is not by transferring your own behavior to others that you’ll resolve an endemic approach of people and things when not in conformity with your very personal truths. Think about it. And remember, adding ‘IMO’ relaxes everyone and brings a minimum touch of a civilized comment.
I’ll be kind to inform you that I’m off this sterile dialog with you for now. Back to serious work.
I forgot to answer about your link to Ghacks’ article “Mozilla installs Scheduled Telemetry Task on Windows with Firefox 75”
I hadn’t commented that article, maybe had I missed it, though I recall the fact itself. Had i defended Mozilla then? Given I had not commented certainly not and had I commented that I would have disagreed with Mozilla’s decision and would have stated it clearly : I don’t worship anyone nor anything as you do.
Nothing else needs to be said regarding your obsessional standards.
@Tom Hawack
You are using a browser which installs background tasks that actually phone home to HQ (which, contrary to this clickbait here, should be called out, except by you apparently) and you promote it any chance you get (just your opinion ofc – not promotion, all covered by the multipurpose “IMO”). Clearly if you are here bashing Brave for background tasks that don’t even connect to any endpoint, this is an obvious, hilarious even, double standard. I am willing to bet that you forgot about the shit Mozilla pulled some time ago (still does), came here to bash Brave, and were caught by surprise when I brought it to your attention again. I have demonstrated what needed to be demonstrated here, have a nice day.
I’ll continue to not install Brave thanks to this news. i used chrome but it’s “better the devil you know.” :)
I’ve never liked Brave, so this event just reinforces my opinion of it.
When I need a Chromium-based browser that doesn’t come with a thick layer of unwanted crapware, I recommend and use unGoogled Chromium. For general use, I use and very much like Firefox ESR.
And while some aspects of this site may going downhill (like some seemingly chatbot-generated low-quality posts, and the constantly-broken comments), I still view Martin’s and Ashwin’s posts as essential reading.
“it needs to be ready to use, either via the Wireguard protocol or via the OpenVPN protocol. As such, these need to start up with the browser so that the VPN service in the browser is ready to use. If those did not start up, the built-in VPN in Brave would be broken.”
It could do all that AFTER a user has decided to use the VPN service.
No, I do not use the Brave browser.
If its a paid service then it should not install by default. But it also should not have anything running in background. Maybe this is more about triggering a future promotion for the VPN service??
I can see it from both sides, sure – if a browser is filled to the brim with features, it’s reasonable for the browser to have all these tools/services “ready to go” at their disposal, they already do this with lots of different things, just things that aren’t “windows services”, so you don’t notice.
Personally, adding services to the main windows service list (which I consider to be quite a prestigious place, only things that matter should go there) is a bit dodgy, especially things that are “optional”. Imagine you just use the browser as a browser – Then what, you’ll end up every single optional service installed anyway? Because that was easier than just asking the end user once? That sucks, but it was probably a calculated decision. Software developers (rightfully) assume the average end user to be a drooling moron.
Although normal, discerning people shouldn’t be mad, because it’s a “manual” service, not a “startup” service – so really it will sit dormant “just in case”.
Saw the VPN in the settings after the recent upgrade.
Worried about the VPN? Just delete the files in the Brave directory.
Problem solved.
It will most likely get installed agian, but now you have a solution.