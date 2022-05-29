Brave partners with Guardian to bring a paid VPN and Firewall to its browser

Brave Software, maker of the Brave web browser for desktop and mobile operating systems, is integrating firewall and VPN functionality into its web browser. Brave 1.39 for Android includes the new functionality, which launched for Brave on iPhone and iPad earlier this year.

Brave entered into a partnership agreement with Guardian to promote and integrate Guardian's firewall and VPN product into the browser.

The update to Brave 1.39 for Android is required before the new VPN link becomes available in the browser's main menu. Activation of the item in the menu displays basic information about the offer and the price.

Brave VPN is powered by Guardian, a company known for its firewall and VPN product. The product supports the blocking of trackers and advertisement, and secure connections using the WireGuard technology. Unlike several other browser integrated VPN solutions, Brave VPN works systemwide, which means that all applications benefit from it when it is enabled.

Brave VPN is available as a commercial product only. Users of Brave may pay $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year to subscribe to Brave VPN; Guardian Firewall is not available for Android officially, but the pricing matches the pricing of the standalone iOS version.

Compared to other VPN solutions, Brave VPN can't be described as a cheap option. Mozilla VPN, a VPN solution by Mozilla that is powered by Mullvad, is available for half the price. Popular VPN providers such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN are available for even less during sales, which seem to happen all-year-round. Some support the blocking of ads and trackers as well.

Is Brave VPN bringing anything to the table other than what other VPN apps and services support as well? Brave Software highlights its unique authentication system. While it is necessary to buy a subscription for Brave VPN to use the service, Brave is using a pseudonymous digital receipt to provide access to the VPN service, and "randomized, rotated identifiers" when connecting to VPN servers.

According to Brave, this system provides access to the VPN "in a manner that does not require Brave or Guardian to be aware of a user's identity". Guardian uses the same technology for its standalone application, as highlighted in the company's Privacy Policy.

Brave plans to roll out Brave VPN to all Brave users on Android devices, version 8 and up, over the coming days. Brave 1.39 is expected to become available by the time as well. The company plans to introduce Brave VPN in all desktop versions of the web browser in the "next several months" as well, so that it is available for all supported operating systems and device types.

Microsoft launched the free Secure Network browser VPN in its Edge browser for select customers recently. Browser makers have started to integrate VPNs into their browsers recently.

Now You: would you rather subscribe to a standalone VPN, or a VPN integrated into a browser?

