Google is in trouble with YouTube Shorts

Emre Çitak
Sep 4, 2023
In recent years, Google's YouTube platform has soared in popularity, with creators and viewers alike flocking to it for content of all kinds. Among the features introduced to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of social media is YouTube Shorts. Shorts, in theory, is a response to the success of platforms like TikTok, offering users a way to create and share short-form video content.

However, beneath the surface, there are indications that Google may be facing a Shorts problem on YouTube.

The rise and fall of YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts was introduced as a way for anyone to connect with a new audience using just a smartphone and the Shorts camera in the YouTube app. This was a clear move to compete with the growing popularity of TikTok, a platform dominated by short, engaging videos.

One issue Google faces is the challenge of maintaining content quality on Shorts. Unlike YouTube's traditional long-form content, Shorts are designed to be quickly consumed, making it harder for creators to produce high-quality, informative content in just a few seconds. This raises concerns about the overall content quality of the platform.

Google Youtube Shorts problem
Content creators' common problem with YouTube Shorts is its inability to provide enough financial income

Monetization struggles

For content creators, monetization is a crucial aspect of their work. Despite YouTube Shorts' popularity among users, they often yield lower earnings for creators compared to longer videos, and this is due to several key factors.

Firstly, ad revenue plays a significant role in a creator's earnings on YouTube. The platform generates revenue through advertisements displayed on videos. However, short videos generally feature fewer ads, and these ads tend to be shorter themselves. This leads to a reduction in ad revenue for creators since there are fewer opportunities for advertisements to be displayed during a short video.

Secondly, YouTube's algorithm is designed to reward creators who produce longer videos that can hold viewers' attention for extended periods. Longer watch times result in higher engagement rates, and this, in turn, translates to better earnings for creators. In contrast, short videos often have lower engagement rates, as they are intended for quick viewing. This reduced engagement can negatively impact a creator's earnings, as YouTube's algorithm tends to favor longer, engaging content.

Additionally, the popularity of YouTube Shorts has led to increased competition among creators for ad revenue. With many content producers vying for the same audience, there's a surplus of short videos available on the platform. This high competition can lead to advertisers paying less for ads on short videos compared to longer ones, where the competition for ad space is less intense.

As Shorts' popularity grows, Google faces challenges related to copyright infringement and moderation. Short videos are more challenging to moderate, making it easier for inappropriate or copyrighted content to slip through the cracks, potentially harming both users and creators.

Now you: What do you think about YouTube Shorts?

Comments

  12. Tom Hawack said on September 4, 2023 at 2:44 pm
    Reply

    Given Ghacks’ comments’ database problems I precise :
    I’m commenting the article “Google is in trouble with YouTube Shorts – gHacks Tech News” by Emre Çitak
    at [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/09/04/googles-youtube-shorts-problem/]

    About the article’s question, “What do you think about YouTube Shorts?” (BTW first time I read here any other writer other than Martin Brinkmann directly asks the audience it’s opinion, and that’s just fine) :

    YouTube Shorts may suit smartphones (which I don’t use) but on a PC they are not my cup of tea, to put it mildly.
    From what I read a bit everywhere, opinions are shared : love or hate. For those who dislike many scripts and dedicated browser extensions have been developed to handle them (removal or redirect to standard video display).

    I don’ view YouTube videos on YouTube but via a Piped or a Piped-Material YouTube front-end instance and these offer on search results and on channels the option to view Videos-Shorts-Livestreams-Playlists-Channels ; well, I practically never open the ‘Shorts’ display. I don’t like shorts (except in summer, hmm), I dislike the concept, fast-videos after fast-food, fast, faster … to bring what? Emptiness, IMO

    Does that answer your question, @Emre Çitak :)

  13. ECJ said on September 4, 2023 at 3:17 pm
    Reply

    I despise YouTube Shorts. So much in fact, I use custom adblock rules in Brave Shields to remove that crap.

    youtube.com##ytd-grid-video-renderer:has([href*=”shorts”])
    youtube.com###dismissible:has([href*=”shorts”])

  14. John G. said on September 4, 2023 at 6:14 pm
    Reply

    Google is the big leader of everything. Indeed it can actually buy Amazon, Disney, Netflix, X and whatever other company. I wonder what could happen if Google starts to build airspace ships in order to conquer the Moon. I bet that Google would be the first to offer free WiFi at the Moon. Please fix the comments.

    This comment is inside the article:
    [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/09/04/what-is-google-synthid-and-how-does-it-work/]

