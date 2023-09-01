Aaro.mil makes history as the first official UFO website

Aaro.mil UFO website
Emre Çitak
Sep 1, 2023
The Defense Department has unveiled a new website designed to serve as a central hub for declassified information concerning unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), commonly referred to as UFOs. The UFO website is being described as a "one-stop shop" for publicly accessible records related to UFOs and is expected to shed light on the efforts of the newly created All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which coordinates UAP-related activities across federal agencies.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's press secretary, explained during a recent news conference that the website's launch is a significant step in providing the public with information and insights into UAPs, showcasing what has been declassified thus far. The website currently features a limited number of videos, some labeled "unresolved" or "unclassified," along with brief explanations of assessments conducted by the AARO.

Aaro.mil UFO website
Aaro.mil UFO website has a ''CASES'' section that shows the official UAP videos to the website's visitors - Screenshot from Aaro.mil

Aaro.mil launches as the first UFO website

Aaro.mil's content is expected to expand over time. It will house photos and videos related to resolved UAP cases as they become declassified and approved for public release. Additionally, it will provide links to reports, transcripts, and various resources, including tracking sites for aircraft, balloons, and satellites.

Furthermore, the Pentagon has plans to update Aaro.mil to include a tool allowing current and former U.S. government employees, service members, and contractors to submit reports securely.

This update is anticipated in the fall, with a similar tool for the public expected to be announced in the near future.

Read alsoElon Musk reveals his thoughts on aliens.

The move to establish this website reflects growing demands from Congress for greater transparency regarding UAPs. Recent testimonies and reports have intensified interest in UAPs, but the government maintains that there is no verifiable information to substantiate claims of extraterrestrial materials or reverse engineering of such materials. Nevertheless, this initiative marks a significant step toward providing the public with a clearer understanding of UAPs.

