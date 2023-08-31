Latest from Google Cloud Next 23

Google Cloud Next 23
Emre Çitak
Aug 31, 2023
Google
Google Cloud Next 23, one of the most anticipated tech events of the year, unfolded with a flurry of exciting announcements and insights.

Over the course of the event, industry leaders, technologists, and innovators gathered virtually to delve into the latest advancements in cloud technology, AI, data analytics, and more.

The event promised to reshape the way businesses harness the power of the cloud and AI, and it certainly lived up to those expectations.

See the Google Cloud Next Developer Keynote from the Google Cloud YouTube channel below.

Google Cloud Next 23 highlights

The first day of Google Cloud Next  23 brought a wave of impactful announcements. From groundbreaking AI developments to robust data security measures, the event showcased Google Cloud's commitment to driving innovation.

Notable highlights included advancements in generative AI, designed to empower businesses, governments, and users to capitalize on AI's transformative potential.

The keynote presentations, led by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, set the stage for a deep dive into the latest AI breakthroughs and strategies to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of transformation.

Google Cloud Next 23 featured a diverse range of expert perspectives, with industry leaders sharing their insights on how to leverage AI, data analytics, and cloud infrastructure for maximum impact.

In a compelling session, Lisa O'Malley, Sr. Director of Product Management and AI at Google, engaged in a conversation about the integration of AI into various industries and the possibilities it unlocks.

These discussions provided attendees with actionable insights to drive innovation within their own organizations. But how will they do that? Well, with the help of Google Duet AI and Google Vertex AI.

Google Duet AI

Google Duet AI is an initiative from Google Cloud that aims to provide seamless access and insights into the data needed for digital transformation. It offers expert assistance across the software development lifecycle, including tasks like code generation and source analysis.

Google Cloud Next 23
Duet AI offers expert assistance throughout the software development lifecycle, including tasks like code generation and source analysis - Image courtesy of Google

The suite of generative AI features included in Duet AI aids in tasks such as text summarization and data organization. This AI suite has been expanded to various Google Cloud services, encompassing data analytics, databases, and more.

Read alsoContext.ai combines LLM with product analysis

Google Vertex AI

Google Vertex AI is a managed machine learning platform by Google Cloud that assists businesses in developing, deploying, and maintaining machine learning models. It enables data scientists and developers to streamline the end-to-end ML workflow, from data preparation to model deployment, offering tools for automating tasks and managing pipelines.

Vertex AI is designed to simplify the process of building and deploying machine learning models, enhancing productivity and accelerating innovation. It provides integration with Google Cloud's AI Platform and other services, allowing users to leverage Google's advanced AI capabilities for their projects.

With Vertex AI, organizations can focus on the strategic aspects of their machine learning initiatives without getting bogged down in the complexities of infrastructure and model management.

