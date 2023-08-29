You can now enable Google Chrome's new design in the stable version

You can now enable Google Chrome's new design in the stable version
Ashwin
Aug 29, 2023
Google Chrome
|
1

Google has introduced its Chrome 2023 Refresh in the latest stable version of its browser. The redesigned interface is not enabled by default, we will show you how to do that.

To recap, the Mountain View company had introduced the Chrome 2023 Refresh in an update for the Canary channel, via Google Labs. The new interface is based on Google's Material You design language, it isn't a major overhaul per se, rather it has subtle improvements to the UI to match modern design standards across various operating systems. 2 months later, these improvements have finally been shipped with the stable version (spotted by Windows Latest).

Google Chrome 2023 Refresh profile menu

As Onur reported in his article, the changes in the new interface include rounded corners (edges) for many visual elements such as menus, address bar, etc. The Search box (Omnibox) has a Tune icon, that you can click to view information about the current web page, such as the security of the connection, and cookies and site data. Even the profile menu in Chrome has been redesigned.

Google Chrome 2023 Refresh new menu design

I noticed a few more changes in the current version. The Settings menu is now slightly larger, and displays an icon next to each option. There are some new options in the menu, such as the profile manager. The bookmarks menu includes a way to access your reading list.

Chrome's new design includes a button for Translate, which, as the name suggests, will translate the current web page that you are on. The option to cast has been removed from the menu, it is now available under a new menu called Save and Share. The other settings that you may access from this menu include save page as, create shortcut, copy link, send to device, and create a QR code. The Edit menu options have also been removed and merged under the Find and Edit section. You may also notice an animation effect when you mouse over the options, menus, tabs, etc.

Here is a comparison of the old vs the new interfaces.

Google Chrome old vs 2023 refresh design

 

You will need to have Google Chrome 116 installed on your computer, to try the following steps.

How to enable Google Chrome's new design in the stable version

1. Go to chrome://flags

2. Search for refresh, and you should see a couple of options named Chrome Refresh 2023 and Chrome WebUI Refresh 2023.

3. Both options are set to the default value, which is disabled. You need to click on the drop-down menu next to each option, and change it to Enabled.

4. Click on the Relaunch button that appears at the bottom of the window to restart the browser.

How to enable Google Chrome's new design in the stable version

The Google Chrome 2023 Refresh is available across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, Fuchsia, and Lacros.  So when will this become the default interface in the browser? Back in May 2023, Google had revealed its plans to replace Chrome's HTTPS lock icon with the tune icon for security reason. The company had mentioned that the change would happen along with the redesigned interface that would ship in September. The next major update, Chrome 117, has been scheduled for September 12th. So it is very likely that we will see an announcement from the Search Giant in the coming weeks, to educate users about the changes in the new design.

Summary
You can now enable Google Chrome's new design in the stable version
Article Name
You can now enable Google Chrome's new design in the stable version
Description
We show you how to enable Google Chrome's new design in the stable version. Say hello to the Chrome 2023 Refresh.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google addresses five security issues in Chrome 116 point update
Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions

Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions
Google Chrome to enable HTTPS-first by default for all users

Google Chrome to enable HTTPS-first by default for all users
Google Chrome will soon tell you why an extension was removed

Google Chrome will soon tell you why an extension was removed

Google Chrome 116: more Telemetry and 26 security patches
Google Chrome is testing a feature that will use AI to summarize articles

Google Chrome is testing a feature that will use AI to summarize articles

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Constantine said on August 29, 2023 at 3:17 pm
    Reply

    This works only in the Stable but not in the Canary or Beta versions. For some reason, Google seems to have “paused” the new look in the new Canary versions of Chrome. So, even though we can enjoy it in the Stable version now, this won’t probably be the case when the new Stable version arrives.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved