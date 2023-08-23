Google addresses five security issues in Chrome 116 point update

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 23, 2023
Google Chrome
|
0

Google published a point update for Chrome 116 today that addresses five security issues in the desktop versions and the Android version of the web browser.  The update is available already, but it may take several days or even weeks before most devices that Chrome is installed on are updated.

Chrome users who run the browser on the desktop systems Windows, Linux or macOS may run a manual check for updates to install the security update immediately. This is done by either selecting Help > Menu > About Google Chrome, or by loading chrome://settings/help directly. The page that opens displays the installed version and Chrome runs a check for updates whenever the page is opened. It should find the Chrome 116 point update and install it. A restart is required to complete the process.

Chrome users who open the About Chrome Page after installation of the latest update should see the following version listed on the page:

  • Chrome for macOS and Linux: 116.0.5845.110
  • Chrome for Windows: 116.0.5845.110 or 116.0.5845.111
  • Chrome for Android: 116.0.5845.114

Chrome 116 security update

chrome 116 security update

Google lists five fixed security issues on the Chrome Releases blog. Four of the vulnerabilities have a severity rating of high, one a severity rating of medium. The fixes address two use after free vulnerabilities in Vulkan and Loader, and three out of bounds memory access vulnerabilities in CSS, V8 and Fonts.

Google does not mention exploits in the wild, but this could change in the coming days. Other Chromium-based web browsers are also affected by the security issue and should receive updates in the coming days or weeks to address these.

  • [$10000][1469542] High CVE-2023-4430: Use after free in Vulkan. Reported by Cassidy Kim(@cassidy6564) on 2023-08-02
  • [$3000][1469754] High CVE-2023-4429: Use after free in Loader. Reported by Anonymous on 2023-08-03
  • [$2000][1470477] High CVE-2023-4428: Out of bounds memory access in CSS. Reported by Francisco Alonso (@revskills) on 2023-08-06
  • [$NA][1470668] High CVE-2023-4427: Out of bounds memory access in V8. Reported by Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2023-08-07
  • [$NA][1469348] Medium CVE-2023-4431: Out of bounds memory access in Fonts. Reported by Microsoft Security Researcher on 2023-08-01

Chrome for Android is affected by the same vulnerabilities as the desktop versions. Android users can't force the installation of the update, as this is handled via Google Play exclusively on Android.

Google released the main Chrome 116 update on last week. The release addressed a total of 26 different security issues and also added more Telemetry to the browser. The company announced plans to switch to a weekly security update schedule to push security updates quickly to devices.

Now You: do you run Google Chrome? When do you update the browser?

Summary
Google addresses five security issues in Chrome 116 point update
Article Name
Google addresses five security issues in Chrome 116 point update
Description
Google has released a security update for the company's Google Chrome web browser that addresses five security issues in the stable version.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions

Google Chrome will now warn you about harmful extensions
Google Chrome to enable HTTPS-first by default for all users

Google Chrome to enable HTTPS-first by default for all users
Google Chrome will soon tell you why an extension was removed

Google Chrome will soon tell you why an extension was removed

Google Chrome 116: more Telemetry and 26 security patches
Google Chrome is testing a feature that will use AI to summarize articles

Google Chrome is testing a feature that will use AI to summarize articles
The latest reports show that Google has come a long way and offers new privacy settings in Chrome Canary and Chrome Dev apps.

This extension reveals network activity of other Chrome extensions

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved