Google Chrome 116's second point update addresses a security issue

Google has released a point update for Chrome 116 Stable that addresses a security issue in the desktop and Android versions of the web browser.

The company switched from a bi-weekly release of security updates for Google Chrome to a weekly update cycle. The change improves security for all users of the browser as it reduces the period that malicious actors have to exploit reported vulnerabilities.

A weekly security update release impacts the number of security issues addressed in any of the point releases for the web browser. In this particular case, Google patched a single security issue in its web browser.

The update is available already and Chrome administrators may install the update as early as possible to protect the browser from potential attacks.

Chrome 116: second point update

Selecting Menu > Help > About Google Chrome displays the version of the web browser. Chrome runs a check for updates when the page is opened to download any new version that the update check finds. A restart of the web browser is required to complete the process.

The following versions should be displayed on the About Google Chrome page after the installation of the latest security update:

Chrome for Mac and Linux: 116.0.5845.140

Chrome for Windows: 116.0.5845.140 or 116.0.5845.141

Chrome for Android: 116.0.5845.163

The second point update for Chrome 116 addresses a single security issue. Google released another point update last week, which addressed five security issues in the web browser. The last major release, Chrome 116, was released on August 16, 2023. This particular update addressed 26 unique security issues in the browser and introduced additional data collecting.

The official blog post on the Google Chrome Releases website reveals that the security issue that has been fixed in the update has a severity rating of high. It patches a use after free vulnerability in MediaStream, an API "related to WebRTC which provides support for streaming audio and video data".

All desktop versions of Google Chrome as well as the Android version of the web browser are affected by the vulnerability. The vulnerability does not appear to be exploited in the wild, as Google mentions this usually in the blog posts, if that is the case.

The next stable version of Google Chrome is scheduled for a release on September 6, 2023.

