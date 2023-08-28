These tools will soon be removed in Microsoft Edge to make it simpler

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 28, 2023
Microsoft Edge
Microsoft announced the removal of several tools in its Microsoft Edge web browser to "improve the user experience" and simplify the browser.

Starting in Microsoft Edge 117, which Microsoft plans to release in September 2023, Microsoft Edge users will no longer have access to the following tools: Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools and Kids Mode.

Microsoft introduced the tools in the new Microsoft Edge browser, based on Chromium. Some of these tools were ported from the classic Edge browser, others were introduced in the new Edge instead.

Edge 116 and earlier users may access the deprecated tools from the browser's Tools sidebar menu. The sidebar can be enabled and disabled under Settings > Sidebar in the web browser.

A click on Tools in the sidebar displays a list of available tools, including the tools that will be deprecated soon and others.

Here is a short overview of the deprecated tools.

  • Math Solver, which is also available on Microsoft Bing directly by searching for "Math Solver" and on a dedicated website, is a calculator and math problem solver. It supports linear and quadratic equations, fractions, trigonometry, integrals, and lots more. Solutions provide step-by-step instructions to help students in their quest for a better math understanding or verification.
  • Picture Dictionary is a simple tool that displays pictures for selected words. Once enabled, Edge users may select words or phrases in the web browser to see picture representations.
  • Citations is a tool for students to generate full and in-text citations in multiple citation styles. The tool is part of Microsoft Edge's Collections feature and available under More Tools in the browser.
  • Grammar Tools is a simple utility in Edge to highlight one or multiple of the following: syllables, nouns, verbs and adjectives.
  • Kids Mode offers a curated experience in Microsoft Edge for children. It allowed parents to put websites on an allow list, which their children could then open and use. Edge would block access to any site not listed on the allow list.

All five tools have been deprecated by Microsoft and will be removed from the browser. Other tools, including the world clock, calculator, dictionary, translator and unit converter, remain part of the Microsoft Edge browser. New features, such as the recently announced Gamer Mode, will be launched in Edge.

Now You: did you use any of these tools in Microsoft Edge? (via Neowin)

  1. John G. said on August 28, 2023 at 5:27 pm
    Nice movement, it’s obvious that a clean browser is better to use! :]

