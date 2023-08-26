Can't log in to Honkai Star Rail? Get in!

Honkai Star Rail Error 1001_1
Aug 26, 2023
Updated • Aug 25, 2023
Honkai Star Rail Error 1001_1 can be encountered while attempting to log into the captivating world of Honkai Star Rail. This error can be attributed to multiple reasons.

One possibility is that the game's servers might be down or undergoing maintenance. The immense popularity of Honkai Star Rail has led to a substantial player base, and sometimes server downtimes are necessary to ensure an optimal gaming experience for everyone.

Additionally, within the vast and visually stunning world of Honkai Star Rail, encountering the 1001_1 error might indicate a soft ban on your account, resulting in a temporary restriction from playing the game.

This strategic approach is often taken by game developers to maintain fair play and discourage any unfair advantages.

Honkai Star Rail Error 1001_1 is mostly caused by server errors - Image courtesy of Honkai Star Rail

How to fix the Honkai Star Rail Error 1001_1

Before starting troubleshooting, it's wise to verify if the game's servers are operational or undergoing maintenance. Unfortunately, there is no official source where you can check the Honkai Star Rail servers, but the developer team frequently posts updates and problems with the game on X (formerly known as Twitter).

To resolve the issue and get back to exploring the captivating narratives and engaging battles within Honkai Star Rail, consider the following steps:

Wait it out

In cases where the error stems from server issues, exercising patience might be the key. Developers work diligently to resolve server-related problems swiftly.

Clear DNS cache

Flushing your DNS cache might help. If that doesn't work, consider using a Public DNS Server. This step can often alleviate connectivity issues that contribute to error 1001_1.

To do so:

  1. Open Command Prompt
  2. Type ipconfig /flushdns and hit enter
  3. You should see a message confirming that the DNS Resolver Cache has been successfully flushed

After flushing the DNS cache, it's a good idea to restart your computer. This will ensure that the changes take effect and any remaining cached data is cleared.

Clearing your DNS cache can be the remedy you are looking for while fixing the Honkai Star Rail Error 1001_1 - Image courtesy of Honkai Star Rail

Contact support

If none of the above strategies yield results, reaching out to the game's support via the link here is a viable option.

The support team is equipped to handle various issues and can provide personalized assistance.

Remember: While these steps should help resolve the issue, individual cases might vary. If the Honkai Star Rail Error 1001_1 problem persists, don't hesitate to seek further assistance from the game's official support or community.

