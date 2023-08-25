Reddit Moderator Rewards Program and Mod Helper Program launched

Reddit has consistently stood out as a hub of diverse discussions and interactions. Even though 2023 was marred by protests over changes to Reddit's API system, Reddit has managed to show us all again why it is one of the biggest communities on the internet, especially with the Reddit Pixel Battle.

Now the platform that is the face of the internet is here with two new features: The Reddit Moderator Rewards Program and the Mod Helper Program.

Reddit Moderator Rewards Program launched

With over a decade of facilitating discussions on a plethora of topics, Reddit recognizes the invaluable role of moderators in maintaining the platform's quality and integrity.

As a testament to this, the Reddit Moderator Rewards Program has been launched.

This initiative acknowledges the dedication of moderators by providing them with tangible rewards, fostering a sense of appreciation and motivation.

The Reddit Moderator Rewards Program is a tiered system that celebrates the efforts of moderators who contribute significantly to their communities.

By accruing karma through user appreciation, moderators unlock trophies and flairs, marking their commitment and expertise.

How does Reddit Moderator Rewards Program work?

Incorporating a novel approach, the utilization of trophies and flair within the context of r/ModSupport underscores a notable development as of August 24th. New comment karma garnered in this subreddit now contributes to the attainment of trophies.

This mechanism concurrently bolsters one's public recognition and serves as an indicator to fellow moderators of the individual's repository of invaluable insights. A monthly update cycle ensures the consistent refreshing of these accolades, ensuring that they eventually become conspicuous within one's collection.

Once acquired, a trophy remains in possession until the recipient progresses to the subsequent tier. The initial collection of trophies is set to debut on user profiles come the inception of October.

As for the Special Flair, its configuration hinges upon the prevailing comment karma within r/ModSupport. This entails that certain participants will already boast a distinctive flair denoting their association with one of three levels: "Helper", "Experienced Helper", or "Expert Helper". These designations undergo automatic modifications as comment karma scales new heights.

The distribution of trophies and flair is delineated based on designated karma thresholds:

Karma: 100 Trophy: Helper Level 1 Flair: Helper

Karma: 250 Trophy: Helper Level 2 Flair: Helper

Karma: 500 Trophy: Helper Level 3 Flair: Experienced Helper

Karma: 750 Trophy: Helper Level 4 Flair: Experienced Helper

Karma: 1,000 Trophy: Helper Level 5 Flair: Expert Helper



Helping moderators with Mod Helper Program

The Reddit Mod Helper Program is an initiative aimed at providing enhanced support and resources to moderators on the Reddit platform. While the exact details might vary, it seems that this program is designed to assist moderators by offering tools, guidance, and possibly peer-to-peer support to improve their effectiveness and experience.

It's part of Reddit's broader effort to empower and facilitate the work of moderators, who play a crucial role in maintaining the quality and integrity of various subreddits. Mod Helper Program also includes features like moderation tools, content management assistance, and a supportive community for moderators to share experiences and insights.

Now you: Do you think the launch of the Mod Helper Program is an attempt by Reddit to make up for the moderators lost during the API protests?

