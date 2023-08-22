Apple has already started working on the M5 chip

Apple A5 and A19
Aug 22, 2023
It has been revealed that Apple is silently progressing in the development of their next-generation A19 and M5 chips.

This comes as no surprise, considering Apple's consistent commitment to innovation in chip design and production. The company's remarkable track record in delivering cutting-edge silicon has elevated them to the forefront of technological advancements.

Apple's unwavering dedication to delivering the best of the chip technology is once again evident as they actively engage in the development of A19 and M5 chips.

Wait a minute, the M3 isn't out yet

Why are we talking about m5 when even Apple's M3 chip is expected at the end of the year? Well, the recent disclosure from the reputable leaker @_orangera1n brings to light an intriguing image that features a series of CHIP tags.

These tags are essentially unique identifiers for different chip models used across Apple's wide array of products. Their purpose encompasses various functions, including preventing the installation of incompatible firmware onto incorrect hardware.

While the origin of these tags remains undisclosed by Orangera1n, it seems that the compilation of these tags stems from a script shared via The Apple Wiki.

The CHIP tags themselves are neatly categorized into two distinct ranges. Notably, around half of the CPIDs commence with the prefix 0x8, signifying the A-series chips. In contrast, the remaining half bears the 0x6 prefix, which is indicative of the M-series Apple Silicon chips.

Note: These codes do not provide specific technical details or features of the chips. Instead, they offer confirmation of the existence of unnamed chips that are presently under development within Apple's research and development ecosystem.

  John said on August 18, 2023 at 12:06 pm
    Really the only thing I dislike about MacOS as a whole is the way Apple updates the OS with huge update file downloads. Actually 700Mb is small compared to some Apple has released which are in the gigabyte size. These large file sizes also translate to long update times as well.

