Apple Pencil not working: How to fix

Apple Pencil not working
Onur Demirkol
Aug 22, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple Pencil saves a lot of time and is a great tool for designers, but what to do when it stops working? Today, we will show you the Apple Pencil not working issue and come up with different fixes to help you get rid of it!

Imagine you're in the creative groove, ready to bring your ideas to life with your trusty Apple Pencil, and suddenly, it's acting like a sleepy sloth.

Frustration might be building up, but don't worry – we've got your back. Whether you're a seasoned Apple enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the tech pool, we're here to help you revive your Apple Pencil and return to your artistic endeavors.

Apple Pencil not working
Apple Pencil not working

Apple Pencil not working: What to do

So, what must you do to get rid of the Apple Pencil not working issue? Well, there are a couple of fixes that you can try, and you can find them below:

Charge it up

Before you dive into the troubleshooting trenches, let's start with the basics – charging. Yes, it's as simple as that. Sometimes your Apple Pencil just needs a bit of juice. Connect it to its charger and let it soak up the power for at least an hour. After the charging spa treatment, give it another go. Still no response? Don't worry; we've got more tricks up our sleeves.

Reconnect

A lost connection might be the culprit behind your Apple Pencil's silent treatment. Fear not; reconnecting is easier than solving a jigsaw puzzle. Begin by parting ways – unpair your Apple Pencil from your iPad.

  1. Hop onto your iPad's Settings app and tap Bluetooth, chilling in the left sidebar.
  2. If "Apple Pencil" waves at you from under "My Devices," tap the friendly "i" icon beside its name. In case it's a no-show, time to move on to rekindling.
  3. Embrace the parting and tap "Forget This Device."

Now, let's reignite the connection flames. Here is how to do it for different iPad models:

  • For 1st Generation Apple Pencil: Plug it into your iPad's charging port and wait for the "Pair" prompt to sashay onto your screen.
  • For 2nd Generation Apple Pencil: Magnetically hug it to the side of your iPad, and when the "Pair" invitation pops up, accept without hesitation.

With this connection rescue mission complete, try your Apple Pencil again. Fingers crossed, it's back to doodling.

Apple Pencil not working
Apple Pencil not working

Compatibility check

In the ever-evolving tech world, not all devices support each other. Your Apple Pencil and iPad need to be compatible for that smooth performance. Don't worry; we've got the compatibility cheat sheet ready for you.

The trusty 1st Generation Apple Pencil finds its groove with these companions:

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd gen, 2015 & 2017)
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch (2016)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017)
  • iPad (6th gen, 2018)
  • iPad (7th gen, 2019)
  • iPad Air (3rd gen, 2019)
  • iPad mini (5th gen, 2019)
  • iPad (8th gen, 2020)
Advertisement

Related content

Apple A5 and A19

Apple has already started working on the M5 chip
App developer reveals that macOS Ventura has a security vulnerability that was reported 10 months ago

App developer reveals that macOS Ventura has a security vulnerability that was reported 10 months ago
Apple finally fixes the location permissions bug that affected users in macOS 13.5 Ventura

Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.5.1 to fix a location permissions bug

Apple's "batterygate" lawsuit cost $500 million
Apple Watch X with microLED and blood pressure monitor could be announced in 2024

Apple Watch X with microLED and blood pressure monitor could be announced in 2024
Apple's M3 Ultra reportedly has a 32-core CPU and 80-core GPU

Apple's M3 Ultra Mac Studio may have a 32-core CPU and 80-core GPU

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. John said on August 18, 2023 at 12:06 pm
    Reply

    Really the only thing I dislike about MacOS as a whole is the way Apple updates the OS with huge update file downloads. Actually 700Mb is small compared to some Apple has released which are in the gigabyte size. These large file sizes also translate to long update times as well.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved