Anonfiles shutdown, leaving users in suspense

Emre Çitak
Aug 18, 2023
Anonfiles, a once-popular anonymous file-sharing platform, has recently made headlines due to its unexpected shutdown.

Anonfiles gained popularity as an anonymous file-sharing solution, allowing users to share files without leaving traces of their activity. However, its anonymity also attracted malicious actors who used the platform to share stolen data, credentials, and copyrighted material. This misuse eventually led to the downfall of Anonfiles.

While the service initially aimed to provide a secure method for anonymous file sharing, its downfall was driven by misuse by malicious actors.

Abuse is the reason behind the Anonfiles shutdown

The Anonfiles shutdown was prompted by overwhelming abuse from threat actors who exploited the platform's anonymity for their illicit activities.

This widespread misuse tarnished Anonfiles' reputation and prompted its administrators to take action.

User concerns regarding the safety of downloaded content from Anonfiles have also been raised. Instances have been reported where downloaded files appear as different formats, causing suspicion and alarm among users.

Anonfiles shutdown due to platform's misuse

The site owner has shared these words about the Anonfiles shutdown:

''After trying endlessly for two years to run a file sharing site with user anonymity we have been tired of handling the extreme volumes of people abusing it and the headaches it has created for us.

Maybe it is hard to understand but after tens of million uploads and many petabytes later all work of handling abuse was automated through all available channels to be fast as possible.

We have auto banned contents of hundreds of thousands files.

Banned file names and also banned specific usage patterns connected to abusive material to the point where we did not care if we accidental delete thousands of false positive in this process.

Even after all this the high volume of abuse will not stop.

This is not the kind of work we imagine when acquiring it and recently our proxy provider shut us down.

This can not continue.''

The impact

The sudden Anonfiles shutdown has left many legitimate users in a lurch, as they used the platform for legal file sharing. The shutdown not only disrupts their file-sharing routines but also emphasizes the challenges in maintaining anonymity while preventing misuse.

The incident highlights the ongoing struggle to strike a balance between open platforms and preventing abuse. As users seek alternative file-sharing solutions, the industry must continue to adapt and evolve to create a safer online environment for all.

