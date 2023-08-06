How to use Barbie Me AI filter: Your life in plastic, It’s fantastic!

Emre Çitak
Aug 6, 2023
Updated • Aug 4, 2023
In the past year, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has demonstrated its potential as a powerful tool for creative endeavors.

One notable example is bairbie.me, an AI-powered application that allows users to generate Barbie-styled images from their selfies.

With over 13 million users, this tool has become increasingly popular among individuals, personalities, and brands.

What is Barbie Me?

Barbie Me is a web-based application that leverages generative AI to transform users' selfies into Barbie-style images. It has gained immense popularity due to its simple and user-friendly interface.

Users can upload their photos and customize various features, such as hair, eyes, and clothing, to create their personalized Barbie image.

The tool then delivers the image to their email in a matter of minutes. Users have the option to remove watermarks and tailor backgrounds for a fee.

You can choose how would you like to be represented while using Barbie Me AI filter - Image courtesy of  Bairbie me

How to use Barbie Me

Using Barbie Me is a straightforward process that requires only a few simple steps.

  1. Go to Barbie Me website
  2. Take a selfie and upload it to the website
  3. Choose whether you want to be visualized as Barbie or Ken
  4. Select your hair and skin color and optionally race
  5. Type your e-mail and click the ''Make My BaiRBIE'' button

The application offers an array of customization options, such as eye color, hair color, and clothing style. Once the user is satisfied with their creation, they can submit the image and wait for it to be delivered to their email.

Generative AI tools and social media trends

Bairbie.me is just one example of the growing trend of generative AI tools in social media.

These tools allow users to create personalized content that aligns with their interests and preferences.

With the rise of social media influencers and personal branding, generative AI tools offer a unique way to stand out and create a distinctive digital presence and Barbie Me is just one of many examples of it.

