Cheapest way to watch Messi

Are you a fan of Major League Soccer (MLS)? If so, then you'll want to check out the Apple TV MLS Season Pass. This pass gives you access to every MLS match live, as well as replays and highlights.

The Apple TV MLS Season Pass is available for $99 per year. However, there is a midseason promo price right now. You can get Apple TV MLS Season Pass for $49 for the rest of the season.

If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get the MLS Season Pass for an additional $12.99 monthly.

The Apple TV MLS Season Pass is a great way to watch all of the action from MLS. You can watch your favorite team's matches live or catch up on replays and highlights. The Season Pass is also a great way to discover new teams and players.

Here are some of the benefits of the Apple TV MLS Season Pass:

Watch Messi.

Watch every MLS match live

Access replays and highlights

Watch on your favorite devices

Stream on the go

Save money with the midseason promo price

If you are a fan of MLS or just want to watch Messi, then the Apple TV MLS Season Pass is a great way to watch all of the action. The Season Pass is affordable, convenient, and packed with features.

To subscribe to the Apple TV MLS Season Pass, open the Apple TV app, go to the "Sports" tab, and then select "MLS Season Pass." You can also subscribe to the Season Pass through the Apple TV website.

Featured image credit: Apple TV

