How to remove added accounts to Prime Video
With this article, you can learn how to remove added accounts to Prime Video easily.

As streaming services become an integral part of our daily lives, sharing accounts with family and friends has become increasingly common. Amazon Prime Video, one of the most popular streaming platforms globally, allows users to add multiple profiles and share their subscriptions with loved ones.

While sharing accounts can be convenient, it can also lead to cluttered profiles and compromised privacy. Perhaps you've added too many users, lost track of who has access, or simply want to remove someone from your account. Whatever the reason, we've got you covered!

In this guide, we'll walk you through a step-by-step process on how to remove added accounts from your Amazon Prime Video subscription safely. Not only will this help you streamline your account, but it will also enhance your viewing recommendations and personalized suggestions.

Amazon Prime allows you to share your benefits with up to five family members. However, if you need to remove an added account, you can do so easily and here is how:

  • Open the Prime Video app on your device.
  • Navigate to the Who's Watching menu.
  • Tap the pencil icon that appears on top of or below the avatar of the profile you want to remove.
  • Tap Remove Profile.
  • Confirm that you want to remove the profile.

Don't forget; Both the person you have removed and you will receive an email confirmation of the change.

Tips

  • You can also remove added accounts by logging into your Amazon account on a web browser.
  • If you are the primary account holder, you can remove any added account. However, if you are an added account, you can only remove your own account.
  • Once you have removed an added account, they will no longer be able to access your Amazon Prime benefits.
