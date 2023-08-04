iPhone 15 could be announced on September 13

Rumours have indicated that Apple could announce the iPhone 15 series on September 13. According to 9to5Mac's sources, mobile carriers have asked their employees to come to work on September 13th. The reason for that is supposedly due to a major smartphone announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, how do we know this could be the iPhone 15 launch event? Samsung has already announced its foldable phones, and Google isn't expected to come on to the stage with the next-gen Pixel phones until October. So it is safe to say that the upcoming event is related to Apple, aka the iPhone 15 announcement. For reference, the iPhone 14 was announced on September 7th. Coincidentally, both dates fall on a Wednesday.

Here's what we know so far about the iPhone 15 series

Apple is said to have equipped the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus with an A16 Bionic chipset from the previous gen Pro models. The higher-end phones in the series, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, will be powered by the new A17 Bionic SoC. Another area that sets the Pro models apart from the regular variants is the frame on the side of the phone, Apple is said to have opted for Titanium for the frame. The other 2 models will retain the stainless steel frame as the current gen.

While the iPhone 15 lineup is getting camera improvements across the board with a new 48 megapixels lens, the Pro Max is also getting a periscope lens for optical zoom. Apple is discarding the legacy Ring/Silent switch in favor of an Action Button, that users will be able to set for various actions; open the camera, enable accessibility modes, toggle silent mode, etc. iOS 17 will also offer some new features such as a new Journal app to aid in mental wellbeing, Contact Posters, Live VoiceMail, NameDrop contact information sharing, and more.

The display on the smartphones will be slightly bigger, thanks to thinner bezels around the screen. The devices will have curved edges, as opposed to the sharper ones on the previous gen handsets. The Cupertino company is ditching the notch across all four models, because the iPhone 15 series will have a Dynamic Island design.

We can bid adieu to the Lightning port, thanks to the norms set by the European Union, Apple has been forced to switch from its proprietary connector to a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The iPhone 15 lineup could be more expensive than before, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro may go up by $100, while the Pro Max model could be nearly $200 more. The move from stainless steel to Titanium is part of the reason for the price hike.

While the iPhone 15 may be announced on September 13th, the mobile could be available for pre-order from September 15. Apple is not expected to face supply delays as it had during the last 2 years.

iOS 17 should be released later in September, possibly in the third week of the month. macOS 14 Sonoma on the other hand will likely be launched in October, and going by the previous 2 releases, it will probably be announced on the Monday of the last week of October.

Summary Article Name iPhone 15 could be announced on September 13 Description Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone 15 on September 13. Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement