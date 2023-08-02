iPhone 15 might come with a high price tag

Apple is allegedly getting ready to launch the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series, with a new report suggesting that their screen production is ramping up. The tech giant is expected to unveil these four new iPhones in September, together with the Apple Watch Series 9, and potentially a refreshed iPad mini.

The news originates from a South Korean news outlet, The Elec, which quotes sources from suppliers. The report reveals that Apple has approved the Product Validation Tests (PVT) - the final stage before starting mass production - for the iPhone 15 series. These tests are carried out with Samsung Display, one of the three companies that provide displays to Apple. The other two companies are LG and BOE. It's reported that LG is almost ready to start mass production after a few minor adjustments, while BOE seems to be struggling with production issues related to the Dynamic Island feature. BOE may not be ready in time for the iPhone 15 series launch.

The Dynamic Island feature was first introduced by Apple in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year, and it's anticipated to be included in all four of the upcoming iPhone 15 models this year. Another challenge Apple is reportedly facing involves the periscope lens rumored to be part of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apparently, the production yield rate for this lens is lower than anticipated, but it's unclear how this might affect the launch of the larger iPhone model.

The forthcoming iPhone is expected to bring significant upgrades across all features compared to the existing iPhone 14 series. Speculations suggest that the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped with a new 48-megapixel main camera sensor (different from the one in iPhone 14 Pro Max), the Dynamic Island feature we mentioned earlier, and a new periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This lens would potentially bring its zoom abilities on par with some of the top Android smartphones. It's also rumored that the new models will have slimmer bezels, leading to either a larger display or a more compact device.

Start saving if you want an iPhone 15

However, these improvements are expected to come with an increased price tag. Our forecast for the iPhone 15 price indicates a significant surge compared to the current models, especially for the Pro variants. After all, quality enhancements rarely come without cost, and it appears this is particularly true for iPhones.

Taking into account the proposed advancements in the forthcoming iPhone 15 series, it prompts an inquiry: Are the expected price hikes warranted? It would be insightful to discuss how we can reconcile the consumers' desire for cutting-edge functionalities with the imperative for reasonable pricing. Let's deliberate on this significant dialogue concerning the intersection of technological progress, quality, and economic feasibility in the context of the mobile phone market. Read also: iPhone 15 could have thinner bezels and a titanium frame

