How to permanently delete your Twitter account

How to permanently delete your Twitter account
Emre Çitak
Aug 4, 2023
Twitter
|
0

Twitter, the popular social networking platform, has seen various changes since its ownership transfer to Elon Musk.

From Twitter's rebranding process to changes to API, a lot of users of the platform started to look for a way out from the platform.

This guide breaks down the steps to help you understand the process of deleting your Twitter, or X, account.

How to permanently delete your Twitter account
Users dissatisfied with the changes on the platform started asking the question of how to permanently delete your Twitter account

How to delete your Twitter profile

Before you proceed with any changes to your Twitter account, it is a good idea to save an archive of your tweets. This way, you can have a backup of your tweets in case something goes wrong.

To save an archive of your tweets, follow these steps:

  1. Go to your Twitter settings
  2. Click on "Your account"
  3. Scroll down to the "Download your data" section
  4. Click on "Request archive"
  5. Enter your Twitter password and click on "Next"
  6. Twitter will send you a verification code to your email address or phone number. Enter the verification code and click on "Verify"
  7. Twitter will start processing your request. This may take a few minutes
  8. Once your request is processed, you will receive an email with a link to download your archive

Once you have done that and got a backup of your tweets, or xeets, you can proceed to delete your Twitter account permanently. You may use your phone or your PC to do that, so here are both methods on how to delete your Twitter account on different devices.

How to permanently delete your Twitter account
Before deleting your Twitter account it is advised to get a back-up of your tweets - Screenshot from Twitter/X

How to delete your Twitter account on mobile

The first thing to do is, of course, signing into your Twitter account and tapping your profile icon at the top-left corner.

From there:

  1. Scroll and select "Settings and Support," then choose "Settings and privacy"
  2. Navigate to "Your account" > "Deactivate your account"
  3. Tap "Deactivate" and enter your password, then confirm by tapping "Deactivate"

Note: Deactivating your account starts the process of permanent deletion. Deactivation lasts 30 days. After that, your account and username are permanently deleted. Remember, you can restore your account within 30 days if you change your mind.

How to delete your Twitter account on PC

Here's how to delete your account using a web browser on your computer:

  1. Sign in to your Twitter account
  2. Click "More" on the left menu > "Settings and privacy"
  3. Under "Your Account," click "Deactivate your account"
  4. Confirm by clicking "Deactivate" after entering your password
How to permanently delete your Twitter account
Third-party apps may re-activate your Twitter account

Beware of third-party apps

Third-party apps can reactivate your Twitter account even if you have deactivated it. This is because third-party apps have access to your Twitter account credentials, such as your username and password. If a third-party app signs into your Twitter account during the deactivation period, your account will be reactivated.

To prevent this from happening, you need to revoke third-party app access to your Twitter account.

Here are the steps on how to revoke third-party app permissions:

  1. Go to your Twitter settings
  2. Click on "Security and account access"
  3. Click on "Apps and sessions"
  4. Under "Connected apps", you will see a list of all the third-party apps that have access to your Twitter account
  5. To revoke access to an app, click on the "Revoke app permissions" button next to the app

Once you have revoked access to all the third-party apps, your Twitter account will no longer be able to be reactivated by those apps. Once you have done all this, you can open the door and leave Twitter, just in 30 days.

Advertisement

Related content

Elon Musk Apple tax Tim Cook

Elon Musk reaches out to Tim Cook for ''Apple tax''
How to hide Twitter Blue checkmark

Users can now hide Twitter Blue checkmark
Tweetdeck XPro rebranding

Tweetdeck also got a taste of Elon Musk

Who's right? X Corp's legal battle against CCDH
Twitter X sign removed San Francisco

Twitter's "X" sign dismantled due to bright light complaints in San Francisco
How to change the Twitter app icon

How to change the Twitter app icon on iPhone

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved