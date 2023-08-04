Google fixes 17 security issues in latest Chrome 115 update

Google has released a point update for Chrome 115; this update patches 17 different security issues in the desktop and Android versions of the web browser.

Google Chrome installations will be updated automatically in the coming days and weeks. Desktop users may speed up the installation of the security update in the following way:

Load chrome://settings/help in the browser's address bar or select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome. Chrome runs a check for updates and displays the current version that is installed. Any new version that it finds is downloaded and installed at this point. Restart the browser.

The About page should list one of the following versions after the latest update has been installed:

Chrome for Mac and Linux: 115.0.5790.170

Chrome for Windows: 115.0.5790.170 or 115.0.5790.171

Chrome for Android updates are powered by Google Play and there is no way to speed up getting the update. Chrome for Android should display version 115.0.5790.166, which Chrome users may check in the following way on Android:

Select Menu and then Help and Feedback. Select Menu on the Help and Feedback page and there Version info,

Google Chrome 115: the 17 security issues

Google lists externally reported security issues that it fixed only on the Chrome Releases blog. The 11 listed vulnerabilities have a severity of high or medium, and none appear to be exploited in the wild, as Google makes no mention of that.

The vulnerabilities exploit type confusions, heap buffer overflows, out of bounds memory access, use after free and other issues in the desktop and mobile web browser.

Administrators and home users should update Google Chrome as soon as possible to protect the browser against attacks that target the vulnerabilities.

Google released Chrome 115 in mid-July. The version upgrade patched 20 different security issues in the web browser.

The next version of Google Chrome, Chrome 116, is expected to be released next Wednesday, August 9th, 2023.

Now You. do you have Chrome installed?

