Despite the challenges, Tim Cook believes in generative AI

Eray Eliaçik
Aug 4, 2023
Apple
As AAPL reports its Q3 2023 profits, CEO Tim Cook is also highlighting the company's progress in the field of generative AI. According to Cook, Apple has been actively involved in research related to various AI technologies, including generative AI, for several years. The company aims to incorporate these AI advancements into its products to enhance people's lives positively.

The significance of this statement lies in the fact that Tim Cook has not openly discussed generative AI in the past. Instead, he focused on more general forms of AI and machine learning (ML). This indicates a shift in Apple's approach and highlights its growing interest in generative AI technologies.

"We’ve been doing research across a wide range of AI technologies, including generative AI, for years. We’re going to continue investing and innovating and responsibly advancing our products with these technologies to help enrich people’s lives."

-Tim Cook on Reuters

(Image credit)

This is a significant remark coming from Cook, who has avoided discussing generative AI in the past in favor of discussing more general forms of AI and ML. Although Cook welcomed AI's promise in May, he acknowledged that "issues need to be sorted."

Apple & generative AI

Apple is using generative AI in a variety of ways to improve its products and services. For example, generative AI is being used to develop new features for Siri, to create new augmented reality experiences.

One of the most visible ways that Apple is using generative AI is in its virtual assistant, Siri. Siri is constantly being updated with new features, and many of these features are powered by generative AI. For example, generative AI is being used to improve Siri's ability to understand natural language. This means that Siri will be able to understand better what you are saying, even if you are not speaking perfectly.

These kinds of generative AI efforts also give Apple an opportunity to create something "bigger." According to a recent patent, Apple is already working on a lip-reading Siri. If this project comes to life, generative AI will have an undeniable contribution.

Featured image credit: Apple

