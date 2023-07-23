Telegram Stories are here, but only for premium users

Telegram has been working on a new feature to match WhatsApp and some of the other messaging platforms. Finally, the Telegram Stories feature has hit the surface but with a twist. According to the company, only premium users will be able to use it.

Popular messaging service Telegram recently disclosed that it has been developing a new Stories feature that functions largely how you might anticipate. Users would be able to use the functionality starting in July, according to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. Finally, users may now share Stories on Telegram; however, this function requires a Premium subscription for the time being.

Users can exchange photographs and movies that vanish after a while with Telegram Stories. However, Telegram is making more of an effort than its rivals. Users can decide whether a Story will end after 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours, for example. The majority of apps delete Stories after 24 hours.

Users of Telegram can also create lists with various contacts for each Story. This implies that you can create separate Stories for your coworkers and your closest pals. With a list of accessible Stories at the top of the chats list, the UI is comparable to that of other apps that already support Stories.

You can also send reactions to others' Telegram Stories

You may submit reactions and comment to someone else's Story, which is also comparable to the Stories feature of applications like Instagram and Snapchat. But there's a problem.

While anybody can see Telegram Stories, only Telegram Premium users are able to post Stories. When non-Premium users attempt to post a new Story, an error message in the app states that "Posting stories is currently available only to subscribers." The term "currently" suggests that the Stories feature will eventually become free for all users, although this is not assured.

If you are already a premium user, don't forget to update your app and start using the latest version of the app. This way, you will be able to post stories and react to others' Telegram Stories. For now, it is unclear when this feature will be available for regular users too.

