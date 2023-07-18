AI systems make very good detectives

Rekor AI
Emre Çitak
Jul 18, 2023
Updated • Jul 18, 2023
Misc
|
0

AI in law enforcement is a rapidly expanding domain that extends far beyond social media trends and autonomous tasks like smart homes and vehicles. Its applications are diverse, encompassing the identification, prediction, and prevention of crime.

Among the most promising advancements is the utilization of AI systems to detect criminals based on their driving behaviors.

One such system, Rekor, employs GPS data, traffic camera footage, and social media posts to unveil patterns associated with criminal activity.

Rekor AI
Rekor AI can track criminals by employing GPS data, traffic camera footage, and social media posts - Image courtesy of Rekor

Officer Rekor on duty

In a particular instance, Rekor successfully exposed a drug trafficker who regularly traveled between Massachusetts and upstate New York. As announced by the company, the Rekor AI systems was commissioned by the New Rochelle Police Department to identify vehicles.

Analyzing the driver's routes, the algorithm flagged them as "commonly used by narcotics pushers" and characterized their stays as "abnormally brief". Consequently, the program identified the driver's activities as indicative of drug trafficking.

The potential of AI systems to transform law enforcement is profound. They possess an exceptional ability to discern patterns that might elude human observation. Nevertheless, concerns regarding bias and discrimination have also been raised in relation to these systems.

Rekor AI
Rekor AI systems were used by New Rochelle Police Department to identify possible suspects' vehicles - Image courtesy of Rekor

AI systems exceed mere social media trends

AI systems for criminal identification transcend the realm of passing fads; they are an instrumental technology with the capacity to genuinely impact crime prevention and resolution.

By enabling law enforcement to swiftly and accurately identify criminals, these systems contribute to a more effective approach. Moreover, they have the potential to proactively deter criminal activity.

Ethical considerations come into play

The use of AI systems for criminal identification raises ethical concerns that warrant careful examination. Potential issues include the possibility of targeting minorities or marginalized groups and the risk of privacy violations.

It is crucial to approach the ethical implications of AI systems with utmost caution.

By implementing robust oversight, these systems can be harnessed as valuable tools for law enforcement, balancing their potential benefits with the need for accountability and fairness.

Advertisement

Related content

google ar game, SPACE INVADERS: World Defense

The new Google AR game SPACE INVADERS: World Defense is out
How to transfer Netflix profile to existing account

How to transfer Netflix profile to existing account

When does LoL split 2 start in 2023: Ranked
CoD MW3 leaks

MW3 leaks are here and the hype is real

Xbox Live Gold shutting down: Meet Xbox Game Pass Core

Threads an unknown error occurred: How to fix it

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved