There is a new font in town: Aptos replaces Calibri in Microsoft 365

aptos
Martin Brinkmann
Jul 14, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Calibri was the default font in Microsoft Office applications. Microsoft announced this week that it is going to replace Calibri with Aptos. Aptos was formerly known as Bierstadt, one of the five fonts that Microsoft commissioned back in 2021 as the potential replacement font for Calibri.

Calibri replaced Times New Roman as the default font in Microsoft Office in 2007. Microsoft described Bierstadt in the following way in 2021: "Bierstadt is a precise, contemporary sans serif typeface inspired by mid-20th-century Swiss typography. A versatile typeface that expresses simplicity and rationality in a highly readable form, Bierstadt is also notably clear-cut with stroke endings that emphasize order and restraint."

Microsoft had several intentions regarding Calibri's replacement. Besides improving the display of text on monitors with high resolutions, the fonts were all designed to be available via the cloud across Microsoft 365 apps.

Microsoft added all five fonts to the drop-down font picker of Microsoft 365 and asked for user feedback.

A Microsoft Design post on Medium by Si Daniels confirms that Aptos is the new default Microsoft 365 font. It was the font that "resonated most" according to Microsoft. The designer of the font, Steve Matteson, renamed Bierstadt to Aptos "after his favorite unincorporated town in Santa Cruz, California, whose widely ranging landscape and climate epitomizes the font’s versatility".

Aptos will start to appear as the default font in Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel for hundreds of millions of users. Microsoft plans to roll out the change over the course of several months.

Aptos is a sans serif, which means it is "easily readable" and "bold, well-defined, directive, and constrained" according to Microsoft.

Microsoft 365 users may continue to use Calibri, if they prefer to do so, as the font remains available. Users who want to keep Calibri as the default font, or any other font that is available, may consult Microsoft's support website for instructions on doing so.

Now You: what is your favorite font? (via Born)

Summary
There is a new font in town: Aptos replaces Calibri in Microsoft 365
Article Name
There is a new font in town: Aptos replaces Calibri in Microsoft 365
Description
Calibri was the default font in Microsoft Office applications. Microsoft announced this week that it is going to replace Calibri with Aptos.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

chinese hackers breach us government

Chinese hackers breach US government emails using a Microsoft cloud bug
Microsoft Storm-0558

Microsoft's storm-proof defense wins
Microsoft buys Activision

Microsoft is one last step closer to buying Activision
kpmg microsoft ai investment

KPMG Microsoft AI investment is set to create the AI of the future
Microsoft layoffs July 2023

Microsoft layoffs July 2023: Customer service, sales, support

Hackers claim to have stolen data of 30 million Microsoft customer accounts

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved