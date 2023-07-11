Firefox 115.0.2 fixes a security issue and several crashes
Mozilla has released the second Firefox 115 point release today. Firefox 115.0.2 and Firefox 115.0.2 ESR address a security issue in the web browser, several startup crashes and other non-security issues.
Firefox 115.0 and Firefox 115.0.1 were both released last week.
The latest version of Firefox is available via the web browser's automatic updating feature already. Selecting Menu > Help > About Firefox displays the current version of the browser. Opening the about page launches an automatic check for updates as well; the new version should be picked up by Firefox then.
Users may also download it directly from the official Mozilla Firefox website if they prefer to do so.
Firefox 115.0.2 and 115.0.2 ESR address a single security issue in the web browser. The security advisories page lists one security issue that addresses a use-after-free vulnerability in workers. The severity rating of the vulnerability is moderate, a fairly low rating. The overall rating of the update, however, is set to high. It is unclear whether this is an error on Mozilla's behalf or if some information has not been added to the security advisories yet.
The official release notes list several crashes, all of which affect Firefox on Windows systems. The first crash affects Firefox on Windows 7 systems only. Mozilla reveals that it is a crash related to the browser's DLL blocklist feature, but does not provide specifics.
Mozilla introduced capabilities recently that allow Firefox users to block third-party DLL injections in the browser.
The second crash fix addresses an issue that "some" Windows users experienced after Firefox blocked "instances of a malicious injected DLL". The bug report on Bugzilla lists Windows 10 as the affected operating system. Mozilla notes there that the crash is, likely, caused by malware that is installed on the user's device.
The release notes list three additional bugs, all non-security, that Mozilla addressed in Firefox 115.0.2:
- A bug with audio rendering on some sites has been addressed.
- A patternTransform translate bug using the wrong units has been addressed.
- Fixed a caret displaying bug in "some text editors on some websites".
Firefox users may want to install the update as soon as possible to protect the browser against potential attacks targeting the security vulnerability. Those affected by crashes may also want to patch early. Users who may have malware on their devices that has been causing the crash of Firefox need to scan their devices using up-to-date security software.
Windows Defender is installed on Windows 10 devices by default, but there are other options, including Bitdefender Antivirus Free.
Comments
Mozilla just did a release 3 days ago to fix one solitary bug. This sort of herky-jerky, whack-a-mole release cycle is super annoying, and must drive the GNU/Linux distro maintainers nuts when they have to rebuild all their Firefox versions just three days apart.
Of course, Firefox’s main customer base is Windows, and Microsoft doesn’t give a crap, because they neither build nor validate nor warranty any of the software that most people use. Could you imagine Microsoft taking responsibility for a repo of over 60,000 packages like a lot of GNU/Linux distros do? That’s way too much work for them, it would never happen.
Unfortunately, the one solitary bug is related to the Firefox blocklisting kisfdpro64.dll. I don’t think anything GNU/Linux figures into this, though I stand to be corrected.
Kingsoft Security was very popular in the Chinese language universe (lots of people in there) but otherwise went defunct about 10 years ago.
Apparently there are enough users still using Kingsoft Security or had uninstalled it wherein that failed to unregister the library, par for the course. So, there could very have been an overwhelming number of users experiencing the crash needing the dot one fix.
I’m of the opinion a simple run of regsrv32 under admin against the dll would have resolved the issue.
But try and get that done on a global scale…
Oops. Forgot to mention your slam of Microsoft in this case is unjustified. They’re in business to make living, so it would be in their best interest to give a crap. MS has qualifications for software and hardware to be used by those in business to make a living using Windows. But, you know that.
Whether or not that meets anyone’s standards can choose something else. As everyone knows, for at least 20 years now, Linux will be replacing Windows.
An the bourgeois have Apple. :)