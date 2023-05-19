Apple releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4 updates to fix 3 actively exploited security issues

Apple releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4 to fix 3 actively exploited security issues
Ashwin
May 19, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple has released iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4 after an extensive period of beta tests and release candidates. The updates address 3 actively exploited security issues in the operating systems.

Apple patches 3 critical security issues in iOS, iPadOS and macOS

iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4 ship with over 3 dozen security fixes. Apple has acknowledged that it is aware that three security issues were actively being exploited by attackers, so we'll focus on those here.

All three vulnerabilities are related to WebKit, which is the engine that powers Apple Safari, and is also used for web apps. The first issue, tracked under CVE-2023-32373, could have allowed malicious web pages to execute remote code. The bug was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2023-28204 is the tracking ID for the 2nd security issue. This was an out-of-bounds read bug that may have allowed web content to disclose sensitive information. It was patched by improving the input validation.

The above two issues were already patched in the Rapid Security Response update in iOS 16.4.1 (a), iPadOS 16.4.1 (a), and macOS 13.3.1 (a), that the Cupertino company released earlier this month.

The latest update for iPhones, iPads, and Mac fixes the third security vulnerability, CVE-2023-32409, which was reported by Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab, could let a remote attacker break out of Web Content sandbox. The release notes say that the issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.

Safari 16.5, macOS Big Sur 11.7.7 and macOS Monterey 12.6.6

The Safari 16.5 update is rolling out for macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey to fix the above-mentioned security issues, and 2 other vulnerabilities in its web browser. macOS Big Sur 11.7.7 and macOS Monterey 12.6.6 are also available for download, and they include more security fixes.

Users can install the updates from the Settings > General > Software Update. It is advisable to install the security updates as soon as possible.

What's new in iOS 16.5 and macOS 13.4

The iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4 introduce a new feature, and a fix a couple of non-security bugs.

iOS 16.5 update released

Apple News gets a Sports Tab

The Apple News app on iOS now has a Sports tab at the bottom of the screen which you can use to read stories, get the latest scores, view the standings for the teams and leagues that you follow. It also has two new cards: My Sports score and schedule, that you can tap to find more details about the games. The new Sports section is available on the app's sidebar on Mac.

Apple News app gets a Sports Tab

Screen Time settings should no longer reset, and will sync correctly across all of your devices. Apple says it has patched a bug related to Spotlight on iOS becoming unresponsive. Podcasts in CarPlay should now load content properly.

macOS Ventura 13.4 update

The macOS 13.4 Ventura update fixes an issue in that was causing Bluetooth keyboards to connect slowly after restarting. Apple says it has patched an issue with Apple Watch's Auto Unlock feature that was not logging the user into their Mac. VoiceOver should now work with navigating to landmarks on webpages.

The iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, and macOS 13.4 updates bring a new Pride wallpaper with rainbow colors. Apple has also released tvOS 16.5 with MultiView for Apple TV 4K", and watchOS 9.5 for eligible devices.

Summary
Apple releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4 to fix 3 actively exploited security issues
Article Name
Apple releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4 to fix 3 actively exploited security issues
Description
Apple has fixed 3 actively exploited security issues in iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

France launches investigation into Apple's alleged smartphone repair restrictions
app store $2 billion

App Store's anti-fraud measures halt more than $2 billion in 2022
Apple introduces new concert discovery features for Apple Maps and Apple Music

Apple introduces new concert discovery features for Apple Maps and Apple Music
applecar china

Former Apple engineer charged for selling AppleCar tech to China
Apple previews various accessibility improvements in macOS and iOS

Apple previews Assistive Access, Personal Voice, Live Speech and other accessibility improvements in macOS and iOS
cheaper apple mixed-reality headset

Apple's mixed-reality headset plans still include a cheaper model

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved