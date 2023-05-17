France launches investigation into Apple's alleged smartphone repair restrictions

May 17, 2023
France has recently opened an investigation into Apple following allegations of planned obsolescence and deceptive commercial practices related to smartphone repairs. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that the probe, prompted by a complaint filed by the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association, has been ongoing since December.

This development raises concerns about Apple's potential tactics to render smartphones outdated by limiting repair options, a matter of great significance for both consumers and the tech industry as a whole.

Misleading commercial practices

The HOP association, known for its advocacy of consumer rights, has expressed hope that this investigation will unveil Apple's alleged practices of associating serial numbers of spare parts with smartphones, including through the use of microchips. According to HOP, this method grants Apple the ability to restrict repairs by non-approved technicians and even remotely degrade smartphones that have been repaired using generic parts.

The association has emphasized the need for Apple to ensure the right to repair devices, aligning with the principles of a genuine circular economy.

France Apple
HOP says Apple is applying a planned obsolescence

What is planned obsolescence?

Planned obsolescence refers to a deliberate strategy employed by manufacturers to design and produce products with a limited lifespan or predetermined expiration date. In essence, it is a business practice where companies intentionally create products that are intended to become obsolete or unusable after a certain period of time. This approach encourages consumers to replace their current products with newer models, driving continuous sales and ensuring customer loyalty.

Apple France silent amidst controversy

As news of the investigation surfaced, Apple France refrained from immediate commentary on the matter. It is important to note that this is not the first instance where Apple's practices have faced legal repercussions. In 2020, the company agreed to pay a substantial fine of €25 million for neglecting to inform iPhone users that software updates could potentially slow down older devices. The scandal emerged in December 2017 when Apple acknowledged intentionally impairing the performance of aging phones with declining battery life through its latest iOS software.

Implications for Consumer Rights and industry accountability

The current investigation in France adds another layer of scrutiny to Apple's business practices, extending beyond national borders. Given Apple's global influence and market reach, the outcome of this case holds significant implications for consumer rights, repairability, and the notion of planned obsolescence within the technology industry.

As the inquiry progresses, all eyes will be on France to observe how the country navigates the intricate landscape of technology regulation and holds corporations accountable for their practices. This investigation signals a growing concern among consumers and authorities regarding the need for greater transparency and accountability in the tech sector.

