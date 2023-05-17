App Store's anti-fraud measures halt more than $2 billion in 2022

Apple has shared a new blog post saying that the App Store anti-fraud measures have prevented fraudulent activities and transactions worth more than $2 billion in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple makes sure transactions and shopping on the App Store is safe and smooth with its anti-fraud measures. According to a Newsroom post by the company, these measures have helped prevent over $2 billion worth of "potentially fraudulent transactions" in 2022 and also rejected nearly 1.7 million app submissions for failing to meet "the App Store’s high standards for privacy, security, and content." Apple's blog post talks about the security benefits of both the App Store and Apple Pay.

The Cupertino-based company started with precautions taken against account fraud. According to the blog post, Apple "rooted out 428,000 developer accounts and 282 million customer accounts for fraud and abuse last year. Over the years, the systems were improved to detect fraudulent activities easily, and thanks to that, 802,000 developer accounts were terminated in 2021. Last year, that number went down to 428,000 because of Apple's latest measures to keep the community safe. The company has also rejected the enrollments of 15,000 Apple Developer Program candidates.

Read Also: Apple refund request guide for iTunes and App Store

App Store's safety check methods have helped to reject nearly 1.7 million app submissions. Nearly 400,000 app submissions rejected for privacy violations, over 153,000 were rejected for spam, copycats, or misleading users, and almost 29,000 of them were contained hidden or undocumented features. Besides, over 1 billion ratings and reviews were processed, and more than 147 million of them were blocked and reviewed.

The company added that it "blocked a record $2 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2022, banning 714,000 fraudulent accounts from transacting again." There were nearly 3.9 million stolen credit cards blocked from being used, 714,000 accounts were banned from transacting again, and more than $2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions were prevented.

App Store is a popular app

The company also said that the App Store has over 650 million average weekly visitors worldwide. There are more than 36 million registered Apple developers, and the company's global distribution ecosystem supports over 195 local payment methods and 44 currencies.

"Apple’s work to keep the App Store a safe and trusted place for users and developers is never done. As bad actors evolve their dishonest tactics and methods of deception, Apple supplements its antifraud initiatives with feedback gleaned from a myriad of channels — from news stories to social media to AppleCare calls — and will continue to develop new approaches and tools designed to prevent fraud from harming App Store users and developers," the company said.

Advertisement