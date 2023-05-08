Your Twitter Circle is finally "safe"

Users have been reporting several complaints about their Twitter Circle not being "private." Twitter finally acknowledged the situation and sent out an email saying the issue is now fixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, a very important data breach came to the surface, reported by many users as the Circle feature didn't work properly. It was revealed that tweets that were meant to be seen only by the user's Circle were publicly viewed by others who weren't on the Circle list.

Today, Twitter sent users an email saying that the issue is now fixed, and they can send private tweets that can only be seen by the chosen users. Some users have reported seeing tweets from private accounts or even subscriber-only information from accounts they don't follow, in addition to the Twitter Circle problem.

“In April 2023, a security incident may have allowed users outside of your Twitter Circle to see tweets that should have otherwise been limited to the Circle to which you were posting. This issue was identified by our security team and immediately fixed so that these tweets were no longer visible outside of your Circle,” the email said.

Since the issue occurred, Twitter has been investigating deeply into it to find what is wrong and fix it as soon as possible. Twitter also said that it is “committed to protecting the privacy of the people who use our service, and we understand the risks that an incident like this can introduce, and we deeply regret this happened.”

Twitter might be in trouble

Back when it first occurred, a privacy lawyer named Whitney Merrill said that it was a data breach under EU law. "See the ~$550K fine from the Ireland DPC in 2020 over a permissions bug," Merrill added.

This means that the company might be in trouble, as the European Union might take the matter to court After laying many of its employees, Twitter has faced many issues, and this is only one of them.

Advertisement