Your Twitter Circle is finally "safe"

Twitter circle
Onur Demirkol
May 8, 2023
Twitter
|
0

Users have been reporting several complaints about their Twitter Circle not being "private." Twitter finally acknowledged the situation and sent out an email saying the issue is now fixed.

Last month, a very important data breach came to the surface, reported by many users as the Circle feature didn't work properly. It was revealed that tweets that were meant to be seen only by the user's Circle were publicly viewed by others who weren't on the Circle list.

Today, Twitter sent users an email saying that the issue is now fixed, and they can send private tweets that can only be seen by the chosen users. Some users have reported seeing tweets from private accounts or even subscriber-only information from accounts they don't follow, in addition to the Twitter Circle problem.

“In April 2023, a security incident may have allowed users outside of your Twitter Circle to see tweets that should have otherwise been limited to the Circle to which you were posting. This issue was identified by our security team and immediately fixed so that these tweets were no longer visible outside of your Circle,” the email said.

Since the issue occurred, Twitter has been investigating deeply into it to find what is wrong and fix it as soon as possible. Twitter also said that it is “committed to protecting the privacy of the people who use our service, and we understand the risks that an incident like this can introduce, and we deeply regret this happened.”

Twitter circle
Twitter Circle

Twitter might be in trouble

Back when it first occurred, a privacy lawyer named Whitney Merrill said that it was a data breach under EU law. "See the ~$550K fine from the Ireland DPC in 2020 over a permissions bug," Merrill added.

This means that the company might be in trouble, as the European Union might take the matter to court After laying many of its employees, Twitter has faced many issues, and this is only one of them.

Advertisement

Related content

Twitter applauded for new emergency feature
Twitter labels

New Twitter labels now available for use

Blue tick fiasco: Top accounts regain verification

Guns out: Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft

Twitter's new labels limit visibility of "hateful" tweets
Twitter DM government Musk

Government reading our Twitter DMs? Musk says yes!

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved