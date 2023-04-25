New Twitter labels now available for use

Twitter recently announced its new labels to limit the visibility of "hateful" tweets, and today, the company announced that the new labels are now live.

Twitter continues to make changes after Elon Musk's acquisition. Recently, the company announced that it would bring new labels for tweets that could be considered "hateful" and are against the policies. Today, it got official as the new labels have rolled out.

The famous social media platform wants to bring more transparency into its methodology to decrease the reach of hateful tweets. The official announcement was made through the TwitterSafety account, and the aim is to protect the public conversation.

?Freedom of speech, not reach. Our new labels are now live. https://t.co/a0nTyPSZWY — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 24, 2023

New Twitter labels were announced before

Musk's Twitter wants to restrict the reach of tweets that are against its existing enforcement actions. Content moderation within the website is pretty important, considering the massive reach possible a single tweet has. Twitter hasn't been transparent about this in the past; now, people will know how the process works.

"These beliefs are the foundation of Freedom of Speech, not Freedom of Reach - our enforcement philosophy which means, where appropriate, restricting the reach of Tweets that violate our policies by making the content less discoverable," said Twitter in the official announcement.

Twitter's enforcement options say: "Where appropriate, we will restrict the reach of Tweets that violate our policies and create a negative experience for other users by making the Tweet less discoverable on Twitter. This can include:

Excluding the Tweet from search results, trends, and recommended notifications

Removing the Tweet from the For you and Following timelines

Restricting the Tweet's discoverability to the author's profile

Downranking the Tweet in replies

Restricting Likes, replies, Retweets, Quote Tweets, bookmarks, share, or pin to profile

As of today, users will be able to see tweets identified as potentially violating the policies thanks to the new publicly visible labels. The company will let people know that it has limited their visibility. Labels will be visible to both authors and viewers.

Twitter is adding more features under Elon Musk's leadership, who recently revealed that the United States government had full access to all the information on Twitter, including direct messages.

