Microsoft Word to Amazon Kindle export feature enters beta

Announced in January 2023, the ability to export Microsoft Word documents to Amazon Kindle devices is now available for testing. The feature is available in Microsoft Word for Windows and Word for Mac, but currently only for beta and preview versions of Microsoft Word.

Microsoft plans to introduce the feature in Word for the Web soon as well. The sending feature requires a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Word users find the Kindle export option under File > Export > Send to Kindle. Once selected, they may be asked to sign-in to their Amazon account and to allow the sending.

Word displays two format choices afterwards, Like a Kindle book and Like a printed document. Once a format has been selected, activation of the send button uploads the document to the Amazon account, so that it will become available in the Kindle library.

Microsoft explains the two format choices in the following way:

Like a Kindle book -- Makes font sizes and page layouts adjustable. Supports handwritten sticky notes with Kindle Scribe. Good for test with simpler formatting and reading on smaller screens.

Like a printed documented -- Keeps page layouts and formatting as-is. Supports writing directly on the page with Kindle Scribe. Good for test with more complex formatting and elements like embedded tables.

The information is displayed to users who activate the "send to Kindle" button in Microsoft Word.

It may take a "few minutes" before the document appears in the account's Kindle library according to Microsoft.

Word users may visit Amazon's official Send to Kindle website for additional information on the integration of the feature in Microsoft Word. The webpage lists others options to upload documents to an Amazon customer's Kindle library.

There, Amazon customers find options to upload different document and image formats using drag & drop, and how to push documents from various platforms or application types.

Microsoft explains that the new feature may be useful to customers who want to read Word documents on Kindle devices while in transit or when on vacation.

The main advantage over uploading the Word document as is to Kindle is that it is optimized in one of two ways for reading on the Kindle device.

Closing Words

Send to Kindle will be released to stable versions of Microsoft Word and Microsoft Word for the Web soon. A Microsoft 365 subscription is the main requirement then to make use of the feature.

Now You: do you read documents on Kindle or other ebook readers?

