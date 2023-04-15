Google patches actively exploited security issue in Chrome 112

Google released an update for its Chrome web browser for the desktop and for Android. The new update patches a security issue that is exploited actively in the wild. Chrome users are encouraged to update their browsers as soon as possible to protect it from these targeted attacks.

Desktop users may select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome to run a manual check for updates. An alternative is to load chrome://settings/help directly in the address bar, which opens the same page.

Chrome displays the installed version on the page and will check for updates. It should pick up the update during the check to install it on the device. A restart of the web browser is required to complete the update.

The new version of Chrome has the following version after the update has been processed.

Chrome Stable and Extended Stable for desktop: 112.0.5615.121

Chrome for Android: 112.0.5615.100 or 112.0.5615.101

Chrome 112: Emergency security update

Google provides the following information on the Chrome Releases blog about the update. According to the information, the security update is addressing two security issues in Chrome.

Google reveals information about externally reported security issues only to the public. The reported security issue, CVE-2023-2033, is a type confusion in V8. It has a severity rating of high, and Google highlights that an exploit for the issue exists in the wild.

It is unclear how widespread attacks are that exploit the issue, as Google makes no mention of that.

No information is provided on the second security issue that Google addressed in the Chrome 112 update.

Google Chrome users may want to update their web browser immediately to address the issue. Desktop users have all the options at hand to update immediately, mobile users need to wait until Google Play pushes the update to their devices.

Google released Chrome 112 at the beginning of April. The update fixed 16 unique security issues in the web browser and introduced several non-security changes as well. You can check out our review of Chrome 112 here for an overview.

Now You: do you have Chrome installed on your devices?

