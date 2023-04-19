Google releases another emergency security update for Chrome
It is time to update Google Chrome again. Google has just released an emergency security update for its Chrome web browser that addresses a security issue that is exploited in the wild.
The update is available for desktop versions of Google Chrome and for Chrome on Android. Users are advised to update as soon as possible to protect their devices from potential attacks that target these vulnerabilities.
Chrome desktop users may load chrome://settings/help directly in the address bar, or select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, to display the installed version. The browser runs a check for updates when the page is opened to download the latest update that it finds. A restart of the browser is required to complete the process. On Android, updates are handled by Google Play.
Once updated, the following versions should be listed on the About Google Chrome page:
- Google Chrome for Windows: 112.0.5615.137 or 112.0.5615.138
- Google Chrome for Mac or Linux: 112.0.5615.137
- Google Chrome for Android: 112.0.5615.135 or 112.0.5615.136
Google Chrome 112: security update
Google lists five of the eight security issues that it fixed in the latest Google Chrome update on the official Chrome Releases blog. Information about security issues that it detected internally are not revealed to the public.
The five security issues include the issue that is exploited in the wild. Here is the listing:
- [$8000][1429197] High CVE-2023-2133: Out of bounds memory access in Service Worker API. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on 2023-03-30
- [$8000][1429201] High CVE-2023-2134: Out of bounds memory access in Service Worker API. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on 2023-03-30
- [$3000][1424337] High CVE-2023-2135: Use after free in DevTools. Reported by Cassidy Kim(@cassidy6564) on 2023-03-14
- [$NA][1432603] High CVE-2023-2136: Integer overflow in Skia. Reported by Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group on 2023-04-12
- [$1000][1430644] Medium CVE-2023-2137: Heap buffer overflow in sqlite. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute on 2023-04-05
External security researchers get a bug bounty when they report security issues to Google and other browser developers.
Security issue CVE-2023-2136 is exploited in the wild, according to Google. Public information is limited at this point, but Skia refers to a component of Chrome that is responsible for "nearly all graphics operations, including text rendering" according to the Chromium design documents.
Users who run other Chromium-based web browsers should pay attention to updates for their browsers, as these are also affected by the security issue. Expect updates for Edge, Brave and other browsers soon.
The security update is the second update for Chrome 112 that patches a security issue that is exploited in the wild. The previous update was released on April 15, 2023.
Comments
I write this comment with no aim to generate discussion nor to start an unusual trolling thread here (lol). I can’t remember which was the first Chrome version that I used for the first time, however I remember clearly like the water that Chrome has never give me a single problem updating it, neither using it. And I am a Chrome user since 2011 more or less. I am also a Firefox user due to it’s still required by a few official sites and some goverment sites too to pay taxes and so forth. And mostly because my father is the man who I know that uses Firefox since I have memories, from the times of Netscape (lol, such a long time I guess).
Why do I use Chrome? Because it always works. Now I am here with my friends just to figure out why Firefox 112.0.1 is unable to show the sites like the Firefox 102.0.10 ESR does. This is not the first that we do this, because with Firefox you can never be sure of what will happen when installed an update, an upgrade or whatever they have released. One version will f*** off a website, then next update fixed it however it breaks other site, and so forth. The never ending history of Firefox, it has been always the same for me. So why I use Firefox? Because it’s the only bridge to some good practices on the web, privacy and some other morality stuff that is shown here more or less every week. Chrome has reach the numbers it has because Firefox is very daring to do weird experiments and unsolicited innovations that don’t quite work as its development team supposed to do. As my father says quite often with sadness, “Firefox is very stable in its great inconstancy”. Just my two cents, here there are readers that have more knowledge than me and I read them with some attention. Thanks for the article!
If you really want to relive the your Netscape days, try using Seamonkey, use the classic theme.