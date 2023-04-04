iPhone Roadmap Reveals Apple’s Goals for Under-screen Face ID and Selfie Camera, ProMotion, more

iPhone Roadmap Reveals Apple’s Goals for Under-screen Face ID and Selfie Camera, ProMotion, more
Zakhi Mgutshini
Apr 4, 2023
Updated • Apr 4, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple always stays up to date with the latest technology which is one characteristic that makes their devices unique. When it comes to creating an Apple product so much work is put into it to ensure perfection.

We’ve seen Apple use some of the best in Technology to create high-end devices that can’t be matched. It all started with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max where Apple adopted the new LTPO screen technology for the very first time.

Just a quick one to give you an idea of how and what an LTPO screen is. LTPO is short for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide. These screens are used in high-end smartphones and smartwatches. It is an advanced form of OLED technology that is designed to be more power efficient as it can dynamically adjust its refresh rates which means it switches automatically to use low and high refresh rates depending on the display on the screen.

Today some analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants confirmed that the feature would remain exclusive to the Pro model of the iPhone for a couple more years before being moved to the down market. The report also went on to include a much broader roadmap that details the future of Apple’s iPhone display technology into 2027. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, only the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro offer ProMotion, and on the other hand the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 offer static refresh rates at 60Hz. Remember LTPO  also contributes grossly to power efficiency and this means iPhone 14 Pro can run at 120Hz without having any major problems with battery life. This also contributes to the always-on display used in the iPhone 14 Pro whose display refresh rate can drop to as low as 1Hz.

Analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) say that Apple will eventually be bringing LTPO to its entire iPhone range. In a new report published on Monday, the DSCC says they expect all Apple iPhone 17 models to have the LTPO panel by 2025. This is because as LTPO becomes more familiar in the market costs of acquiring it will fall. This report also means LTPO technology and its features such as Always-On and ProMotion are likely to remain exclusive to the higher-end iPhone models until 2025.

Ross Young of DSCC also took his time to look into the future of iPhone displays.  He gave a roadmap for in-screen face ID and camera technology. For the non-Pro iPhones Young laid out the following road map:

  • 2021: Notch, LTPS
  • 2022: Notch, LTPS
  • 2023: Pill, LTPS
  • 2024: Pill, LTPS
  • 2025: Pill, LTPO
  • 2026: Pill, LTPO
  • 2027: Under panel Face ID + hole, LTPO

And for Pro models which will feature LTPO display technology here is the roadmap:

  • 2021: Notch
  • 2022: Pill
  • 2023: Pill
  • 2024: Pill
  • 2025: Under panel Face ID + Hole
  • 2026: Under panel Face ID + Hole
  • 2027: Under panel Face ID + Under Panel Camera
Advertisement

Related content

The computer industry's current state is not bright. Due to global economic difficulties, the shipment numbers have decreased significantly.

Mac sales down 22%, PC brands are even worse
Users raised concerns on the Apple Weather app not working error. This guide will show you how to fix it and the iPhone no weather data issue!

How to fix Apple Weather app not working error?
Apple could be designing an AirPods case with a touchscreen

Apple could be designing an AirPods case with a touchscreen
Apple will cut a small amount of its workforce in the upcoming days but address it as "streamlining" and not "layoffs."

Apple addresses changes: Streamlining, not layoffs
Apple is looking to launch a new mixed-reality headset in the near future and here is what Tim Cook thinks about it!

Tim Cook teases vision for Apple's mixed-reality headset
According to recent reports, Apple had to suspend manufacturing M2 chips for two months and started back with half capacity. Here is why!

M2 production on hold: Apple faces "Mac" troubles

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved