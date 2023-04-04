Mac sales down 22%, PC brands are even worse

Recent reports show that Mac sales are down 22%, and PC brands are at a worse place with 38% in the Western European market.

According to Canalys' data, the computer industry has taken a big hit in 2023, maybe bigger than most expected. The report includes data on desktop PCs, notebooks, and workstations. The report shows that PC shipments fell by 38% in the final quarter of 2022. Notebooks especially had the worst numbers, with 8.6 million units shipped, 40% less than the previous year. Desktop shipments have the second-worst performance, down 29% to 2.1 million units.

The computer market is clearly not in its best shape

It is not a mystery that the computer industry has had tough times for a while, mainly due to global economic difficulties. "Despite heavy discounting, consumer PC shipments to the region fell 27% between Q3 and Q4 last year," said Canalys Research Analyst Kieren Jessop.

"While economic concerns remain in the short-term, measures of consumer and business sentiment are improving from lows in 2022. European-based channel partners are reporting reductions in their inventory levels, paving the way for new sell-in shipments as demand recovers later in the year. And despite the cloud of economic uncertainty, employment rates in Western Europe have remained resilient. Looking further ahead, 2024 will bring an acceleration in growth as delayed consumer purchases re-emerge and businesses begin a more widespread transition towards Windows 11," said Jessop. Canalys expects another 7% drop in 2023, but the climb will start in 2024 at 12%.

Despite the 22.8% fall compared to last year, Apple is still the best-performing brand in the region, followed by Asus with a 24.9% fall. HP and Dell are among the two most affected companies, down 42.8% and 42.4%, respectively.

A rumor about Apple's halt on M2 chips came to light yesterday. Due to descending demand for Mac computers, Apple halted M2 chip production for two months in January and February. In March, the company continued its manufacture but at half capacity compared to the same time last year. Since yesterday, no one has made an official announcement regarding the matter, but Mac sales being down 22.8% might be considered solid proof.

